Dark Chocolate To Low-Calorie Drinks: 5 So-Called Health Foods That Are Not Nutritious

Pre-packaged low-fat yogurts are often high in sugar and other harmful materials

Eating nutritious food is indeed important to lead a healthy lifestyle. While grocery shopping, you might choose items that are low in fat, gluten-free, or low in carbs. Packaged products often come with labels promising these features. However, are you aware that these so-called “health foods” might pose dangers to your well-being? Nutritionist Lovneet Batra has shared an informative video on Instagram where she revealed the names of some food items considered to be healthy alternatives but can be packed with harmful ingredients. “Health foods” may come with their own hidden side-effects if not carefully picked,” she wrote in the caption.

Here are 5 food items that Lovneet Batra advises health you to avoid:

1. Dark Chocolate

The nutritionist suggests buyers check the ingredient label on dark chocolates for stabilisers and artificial sweeteners. She also advises to read what type of cocoa is used to prepare the chocolate. The amount of sugar content in the chocolate should must be thoroughly examined. “Dark chocolate does not mean it is necessarily healthy,” she says.

2. Overcooked protein

To avoid potentially harmful compounds make sure the protein is cooked at a lower temperature slowly. Precook meat before grilling, use a marinate, remove charred parts, use smaller pieces, and make sure to use a well-cleaned grill.

3. Low-fat yogurt

Low-fat yogurts may contain added sugar, sugar substitutes, or emulsifiers. Before adding the items to your shopping cart, make sure to read the list of ingredients. The label may be misleading sometimes.

4. Creamy salad dressings

Lovneet Batra recommends health connoisseurs pick healthy salad dressings. Just because you are loading your salad bowl with fruits and vegetables does not mean that it is healthy. As per the nutritionist, “Pick the dressing wisely to get the benefit of eating your salad. Choose Hummus/ hung curd/ lemon/ vinegar over Ranch, Caesar, or French dressing.”

5. Low-calorie sweeteners/ drinks

These usually make you crave more sugar and affect your gut health negatively. Instead, it is better to use honey or jaggery powder but in moderation.

Avoid consuming these foods and opt for whole foods that are cooked at home.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.