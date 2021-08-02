Monsoon Season Is Here And Nutritionist Rujuta Diwekar Has Her Food Guide Ready! Check Out The Details Here

Monsoon diet: During the rainy season, do not miss adding plenty of seasonal foods to your diet

The monsoon season is here and while your heart and stomach might crave hot pakodas and chai, it's just as important to maintain a healthy diet. A cheat day here or there, maybe, but a balanced and healthy diet is a solution to many problems, including those that affect your skin and hair. And therefore, celebrity nutritionist Rujuta Diwekar has come to our rescue with a monsoon food guide. In a seven-slide post, Rujuta talks about a "monsoon food guide" that includes the consumption of "grains, pulses, vegetables and other special preparations". This, the nutritionist suggests, is a must for the upcoming four months of chaturmaas or chaumasa.

Monsoon food guide: Here's what expert celebrity nutritionist Rujuta Diwekar suggests

Foods you should have at least 2-3 times a week

In the second slide, Rujuta lists out the food items that you must have at least two-three times a week. The list includes boiled peanuts, pulses (soaked and sprouted cooked as dal or sabzi", corn, dudhi, cucumber, pumpkin and other creeper vegetables.

Apart from these, Rujuta says suran, arbi and other root vegetables should also form part of your weekly food list.

According to Rujuta, you should eat soaked and sprouted cooked dal often

Foods you should have at least once a week

In the next slide, the nutritionist talks about the food that an individual must have at least once a week. It includes millets such as rajgeera and kuttu and wild and uncultivated vegetables of the season like ambadi (gongura) and alu (colocassia).

Foods you should have at least once a month

The next slide, in the post, contains food items that you must eat at least once a month. The list includes steamed local foods like patoli, modak, bafla and siddu. Among the special preparations are "bhaji or pakoda of ghosala, mayalu and ajwain". She further writes that wild mushrooms, lingdi and bamboo, either cooked or turned into pickles could also be consumed.

And if you thought it's only the food items she shared, the answer is no, Rujata shared some recipes too. The fifth slide contains the recipe for arbi slices. The first step is to pressure cook arbi for 2-3 whistles. Now, peel off the skin and cut it lengthwise. This should be followed by coating with chilli and haldi powder and leaving it for 10 minutes. Now, add salt and fry it.

The next slide contains the recipe for Ambaadi chi baji, followed by madak.

This monsoon eat right and stay healthy!

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.