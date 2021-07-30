Here's Your Guide To A Healthy Monsoon Diet: Know What To Avoid, Reduce And Include

Monsoon: Do not forget to add seasonal fruits to your diet during rainy season

We are always advised by our elders to eat fruits and vegetables that are in season. This is because they are packed with essential nutrients that nourish our bodies. Now, we have nutritionist Rujuta Diwekar who explained what we must include in our diets during the monsoon season. "In India, when we enter the monsoon season we also enter a special phase of months also known as chaturmas (four months). These four special months come in with ever-changing weather patterns. From heavy rain to no rain to extreme sunny days. This changes the vegetation pattern of the land and allows wild and uncultivated fruits and plants to grow abundantly," Rujuta said in a video.

Monsoon Diet: Follow these diet rules

In the caption, she wrote "The monsoon food guide. What to avoid, reduce, and include."

In the video, Rujuta spoke about the various foods we should include in our diet to improve our immunity, diversify good gut bacteria, remain fit and healthy, and also ensure good skin and hair health. Rujuta explained the monsoon food guide by dividing it into broad categories - include, avoid, reduce, and monsoon specialities.

Avoid:

The main thing to avoid in the rainy season is eating food from outside. Rujuta explained, "I think this is the one thing that all elders in the house always advise. Avoid eating food that is prepared outside." The rains bring with it several pathogens that can cause illness. To maintain good health, it is best to not eat outside food.

Reduce:

The second rule of the monsoon season is to reduce your intake of meat, eggs, and fish. The main reason to reduce eating fish is that the monsoon season is also the breeding season for fish. Hence it is always advised to not eat seafood during this season. Apart from meat, onions and garlic in the diet should also be reduced.

Include:

Reducing meat, onions and garlic essentially allow you to include other elements in the diet. During these months, there are several fasts as well and there is an increase in consumption of rajgira (amaranth),kuttu, and banana flour. There is also an increase in the consumption of vegetables like yam, sweet potato, and arbi. "These are some of the things you must aim to include in your diet," Rujuta added.

Along with these, Rujuta stated that including the wild and uncultivated vegetables that grow freely and are available only in the monsoon season are the biggest source of nutrition. Vegetables like alu leaves or taro leaves, lingdi also known as kasrod or fiddlehead ferns which are used to make pickles. The other vegetables that grow wild and uncultivated are shevla known as dragon stalk yam and ambadi known as pitwaa or sorrel leaves.

"Whichever wild and uncultivated greens grow in your region and are available in the markets during this season should be included in your diet for good health," Rujuta concluded.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.