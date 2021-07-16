Dates (Khajoor) Benefits: Boost Haemoglobin Levels, Digestive Health And Much More With This Monsoon Treat

Dates can help you prevent constipation and acidity

Ready for a date? No, no, we aren't forcing you for a mushy talk over a cup of coffee. But we are talking about the fleshy fruit dates. Why? Because it's just the season to relish these sweet delights and they are healthy too. If you are bored with apples, bananas, grapefruits and tangerines on your plate, it's time you switch gears and toss some dates into your mouth. Dates or khajoor, as we call them, are rich in nutrients that can help you sleep better or elevate your blood haemoglobin levels. Nutritionists never get tired of speaking about the benefits of having dates in your diet. In a recent post on Instagram, nutritionist Rujuta Diwekar talked about dates being "the best thing that you can chew on this monsoon.

Here's what she said about the benefits of eating dates:

1) It improves haemoglobin levels in the blood and hence is a go-to option for people suffering from low haemoglobin levels. It also improves energy levels.

2) It can help you get better sleep. It helps in releasing the hormone melatonin which is good for sound sleep at night.

3) It fights infections and can help in treating allergies.

4) It can boost up exercise performance as it is a good source of carbs. The best part is that it sustains energy levels throughout a hectic workout without adding to your weight.

5) It adds much fibre into your diet and hence can help with conditions of constipation and acidity.

But popping some dates throughout the day may not be totally beneficial to your health. Rujuta suggested some ways to have these fruits to get the best results. Here's the list:

1) Eat it first thing in the morning.

2) If your haemoglobin levels are low, eat it after lunch.

3) For kids in their puberty stage, give it to them mid-meal

Dates are easily available in the local markets and it's preferable to have fresh ones than the packaged dates. Rujuta suggested that you plant their seeds in your compound to get a regular supply of these yummy fruits.

So what are you waiting for? Grab your dates.

