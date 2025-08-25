SSC Overhauls Exam System With Aadhaar, 59,000 Candidates To Reappear After Glitches

New Delhi: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has revamped its system of conducting Computer-Based Tests (CBTs) by introducing Aadhaar-based authentication, a new normalisation method and tighter monitoring of private centres, to curb malpractices that have long plagued recruitment tests. A log analysis has also identified about 59,000 affected candidates for whom a re-exam is scheduled on August 29, in three exam shifts to ensure fairness.

This at the backdrop of massive protests by aspirants on Sunday night, where more than a thousand aspirants and teachers gathered at the Ramlila Maidan in the capital. Over 40 protesters were detained by the police. Last month, a similar protest was held at Jantar Mantar.

Till June 2025, Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) had been the exam conducting agency (ECA) for SSC. From July 2025, Eduquity Career Technologies took charge, as mandated by an open tender. In a major change following a Supreme Court order, the task of setting questions has been separated from the ECA and handed over to independent content agencies.

What are the New Safeguards?

One of the most significant reforms introduced from July 2025 is Aadhaar-based authentication at both registration and exam venues. SSC Chairman, S Gopalakrishnan said that this has sharply reduced impersonation-a rampant problem in SSC exams. "We discovered earlier that one person had written the exam ten times. That is now impossible. Aadhaar also simplifies the application process and benefits both SSC and candidates," the chairman explained.

CDAC has also been roped in for IT security, with technical integration between CDAC and Eduquity being rolled out, though not without initial glitches.

Digital Question Delivery has also been implemented. Questions are now delivered digitally from multiple content agencies, reducing over-reliance on one vendor. Four different agencies are currently involved in conducting SSC exams, each with distinct roles. The Commission has also decided to provide different question sets in each shift to prevent candidates from gaining an unfair advantage by accessing memory-based questions shared on social media.

"Earlier, one entity would set the question paper and conduct the exam. This led to malpractice and impersonation. We have now separated these roles so that every candidate can write the exam only once," the chairman said.

Centres and Candidate Concerns

Candidates have also raised concerns over exam centres, with some initially allotted far-off cities due to fewer centres compared to TCS. Mr. Gopalakrishnan clarifies that this has since been rectified, citing "the stenographer exam, in which 80 per cent of candidates got their preferred centres. Data has been published on the website for transparency. We will continue this in future."

One of the biggest changes is in the way multi-shift exams are evaluated. The chairman highlighted that lakhs of candidates appear for SSC exams, so they are conducted in multiple shifts. "If one paper is easier than another, candidates suffer. We have now changed the normalisation formula so that marks are awarded based on the relative difficulty of each shift. This ensures fairness," he said.

On complaints about malpractices at private exam centres, the chairman mentioned that the commission has integrated a CDAC monitoring solution with its exam software and allows real-time oversight of all machines and test locations.

Admitting to the exam disruptions in the very first round of exams held in July between July 24 and August 2, the chairman said, "yes, exams stopped midway at some centres, but the issue was fixed during the same test. The system has now stabilised" adding that the CGL exam was deferred slightly to ensure smooth conduct.

Around 5.5 lakh candidates had appeared for these exams. On July 24, exams had to be cancelled at two venues due to system issues. Candidates also reported problems like system hang-ups, biometric mismatches, and time shortages.

Coaching Institutes Push Back

Meanwhile, coaching institutes have been at the forefront of protests against the new system, demanding a return to TCS. SSC insiders allege this resistance is motivated, as Aadhaar-based checks and a shift in question patterns have undercut their traditional preparation models.

According to SSC officials, "E-dossiers have eliminated fake submissions, Aadhaar-based authentication has curbed impersonation at two levels, and changes in question patterns have made older study material less useful - directly affecting coaching businesses."

What is the Road Ahead?

The flagship Combined Graduate Level (CGL) exam, originally slated for August 13, has been rescheduled to mid-September to allow more time for operational stability. Officials maintain that, with multiple agencies now handling different aspects of exams-from question-setting to IT security and monitoring-the system will emerge more resilient.

While teething troubles remain, SSC maintains that the current disruptions are transitional. With multiple agencies now engaged, from content providers to IT security and monitoring, the system, officials guarantee will be more robust and transparent in the long run.

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) is a central government body that conducts competitive exams to recruit staff for various Group B (non-gazetted) and Group C (non-technical) posts in ministries, departments, and other government offices. These exams offer a pathway to coveted government jobs, attracting millions of aspirants each year.