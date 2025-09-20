SSC Launches Feedback Portal, Announces Re-exam For Affected CGL Candidates

SSC CGLE 2025: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has set up a dedicated Feedback Portal for candidates of the Combined Graduate Level Examination (CGLE) 2025 Tier-1, following reports of technical disruptions during the computer-based exam.

According to an official message from the SSC Chairman dated September 11, 2025, the portal, accessible through the candidate login on ssc.gov.in, has received nearly 10,000 submissions within a week. Of these, approximately 2,000 candidates reported technical issues, including repeated system restarts during the exam.

The Commission is reviewing each complaint, with verification being carried out by the respective Regional Offices. Candidates whose claims are found to be valid will be given another chance to appear for the exam, which will be conducted on or before September 26, 2025.

"The Commission is examining each such complaint with due diligence. The feedback is being cross-checked by the respective Regional Offices of the Commission. In cases where the claims are found to be genuine, the Commission has decided to offer another opportunity to such affected candidates, whose re-examination shall be conducted on or before 26.09.2025," the official notice reads.

SSC has urged all candidates to regularly check the official website and the candidate portal for updates regarding the re-examination schedule and other related announcements.