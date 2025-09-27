SSC CGL 2025: Mumbai Fire-Affected Candidates Re-Exam On Oct 14; Question Challenge From Oct 15

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has announced key updates regarding the Combined Graduate Level Examination (CGLE) 2025. The Tier‑1 exam, conducted across 255 centres in 126 cities over 15 days, has been successfully completed for most candidates. However, one shift at a Mumbai centre was disrupted due to a fire incident on September 26. Candidates affected by this incident will now be able to take the exam on October 14, 2025.

Approximately 28 lakh candidates applied for the CGLE 2025, with around 13.5 lakh appearing in the exam. The Commission received 18,920 feedback submissions through its Candidate Feedback Portal regarding technical disruptions and other issues, which were cross-verified with digital footprints. After analysis, affected candidates have been given another opportunity to appear for the exam.

SSC piloted laptop-based testing in this exam, allowing thousands of candidates to take the test in this new mode. Aadhaar-based authentication, including face verification at the time of application, was deployed to ensure secure identity verification. Tests were also conducted in remote locations such as Kavaratti (Lakshadweep) and Leh, and 93 per cent of candidates were scheduled in their preferred cities.

The Commission noted incidents of malpractice, including misuse of PwBD provisions and remote access attempts. Candidates with clear evidence of malpractice will be debarred, while those with ambiguous evidence will appear for re-exams on October 14.

The question challenge for selection posts will commence around October 15. Meanwhile, application windows for Delhi Police examinations and SI CPO 2025 have opened, while Constable GD 2026 applications will begin in November. Tier‑1 exams for CHSL will start in the fourth week of October, followed by SI CPO 2025, JE, and MTS exams, with dates to be notified soon.

Candidates are advised to regularly check the SSC website for updates on exam schedules, challenges, and other notifications.