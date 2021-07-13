Here's A Health Reminder For You: Stay Hydrated In Monsoon! Know Why

Drinking enough water is essential for your body to function properly

Highlights During monsoon many forget to drink enough water

Dehydration is a common issue faced by many during monsoon

Proper hydration is also essential for your skin

Staying hydrated is one of the most essential things for overall health. Most of us religiously consume a healthy amount of water and other liquids in summer. However, we often tend to overlook this habit during the onset of monsoon. When it comes to the rainy season, most of us are guilty of not drinking enough water as we rarely find ourselves feeling thirsty. But did you know that the humid temperature during monsoon calls for enough hydration? Celebrity nutritionist Pooja Makhija posted this crucial reminder for her Instagram followers to stay hydrated even as it rains.

Here's why staying hydrated during monsoon of utmost importance

In the Instagram Reels, Pooja says that the humidity during the monsoon saps a large amount of water from the body, making us sweat incessantly, sometimes not smelling too good. She goes on to add that 70 per cent of our body is made up of water but we tend to forget about this most vital nutrient.

Pooja says one of the reasons people don't drink enough water during monsoon is because they are constantly seeing so much of it around. Also, the temperature is not that high and, as a result, one tends to not feel thirsty.

Watch the video here:

If you are thinking whether your water intake is enough to keep the body hydrated, fret not. Pooja shared an easy test to gauge if you are dehydrated. In one of her Instagram videos, the nutritionist demonstrated the quick test where one has to just pinch the skin on the knuckle. If your skin goes down easily and quickly, you are well hydrated. However, if the skin takes longer to go down or stays as it is, then you need to pump your water intake.

You can inculcate this habit by having a glass of water first thing in the morning. Not only it will set the tone for the day, but it has amazing benefits as well. Starting your day with water improves digestion, skin health, and metabolism. Find out more about it here.

Just remember, skipping water while it rains outside is causing more harm to your body. So, when did you drink your last glass of water today?

(Pooja Makhija is a nutritionist, dietitian and author)

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.