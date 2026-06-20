The Ministry of Ayush has called on citizens across India to join the 12th International Day of Yoga celebrations on June 21 in large numbers to be part of "historic celebration of health, harmony and the country's timeless yoga tradition," an official statement said on Saturday.

The ministry said that celebrations will be held across 23 States and Union Territories, with special events organised at prominent public locations in Delhi.

People can participate in yoga sessions at designated venues across the National Capital Region, including major parks, sports complexes, heritage sites and community spaces, it said.

The Ministry of Ayush called upon citizens, organisations, institutions and communities to reach their nearest yoga venue on time and practise the Common Yoga Protocol together.

“The main event will be held at the historic Red Road in Kolkata under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. On this occasion, the entire nation will come together to practise the Common Yoga Protocol and share India's message of yoga with the world,” said Union MoS Ayush Ministry Prataprao Jadhav.

The Ministry of Culture is also organising special IDY 2026 celebrations at 100 iconic locations across the country, bringing together India's rich cultural heritage, historic landmarks and the timeless tradition of yoga.

The Archaeological Survey of India (ASI), under the Ministry of Culture, is organising IDY 2026 celebrations at 100 iconic locations across India, highlighting the unique connection between India's rich civilisational heritage, historic monuments and the ancient tradition of yoga.

"Citizens are encouraged to arrive early, participate with enthusiasm and become part of this historic celebration that reflects the spirit of Jan Bhagidari and India's commitment towards taking yoga's message of health, harmony and well-being to the world," the ministry noted.

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