Mindful Eating: Nutritionist Tells Why You Should Not Eat On The Go; Follow These Tips For Better Meal Satisfaction

The fast-paced lifestyle followed commonly these days has affected eating habits. Many consume meals in a hurry and end up eating more calories than required. Such meals won't even leave you satisfied. To fight these unwanted outcomes of the lifestyle you follow, mindful eating is an effective strategy you should follow. Mindful eating is a healthy practice that helps you control your unhealthy eating habits. It helps you maintain a healthy weight, control binge eating, ensure optimum nutrients intake and promotes satisfaction. This practice also involves appreciating your meal and understanding how you feel after consumption of food.

What is mindful eating? Know the benefits

Nutritionist Lovneet Batra explains in her recent IGTV, "Many people are either eating in front of screens or they are eating on the go and are distracted while eating. It is crucial to give enough 15-20 minutes to finish your meal. You should enjoy it without distractions. Mindfulness is a life-changing Buddhist concept. It is a form of meditation that lets you cope with your emotions. Mindful eating is about using mindfulness to gather full attention towards the food you eat, your experience of the activity, cravings, and physical cues when eating."

Mindful eating can help you prevent binge eating

Photo Credit: iStock

How to practise mindful eating?

Eat your meals slowly. Give enough time to yourself to finish your meals properly. It is also important to keep all distractions at bay. Avoid use of screen during mealtime as much as possible.

Try to understand when you are actually hungry. It will help you appreciate and enjoy the meal better. Listen to the physical hunger cues and distinguish between non-hunger triggers for eating.

It is important to give enough attention to your meals. Look at your food, understand the colour, texture, flavour and aroma of the food.

You should also evaluate how you feel about the food. Many feel guilt after consuming meals. Mindfulness will help you achieve satisfaction in the prescribed amount of calories you are consuming.

Mindful eating and weight loss

Mindfulness can help you control stress-related or emotional eating. It will also stop you from binge eating. Fullness after consuming meals helps you prevent intake of unnecessary calories.

"It takes your brain up to 20 minutes to realize you're full. If you eat too fast, or mindlessly, the fullness signal may not arrive until you have already eaten too much. Mindfully consuming food will help you restore your attention. Spend this time with your family while you are experiencing the joy of eating what is on your plate and be thankful for it. Swap your business with mindfulness while you are eating," Batra adds.

(Lovneet Batra is a Delhi-based Nutritionist)

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.