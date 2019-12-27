Weight Loss Tips: Eat 6 Meals In A Day For Weight Loss And Controlled Cravings, Says Nutritionist Nmami Agarwal

Eating frequent meals can give a boost your metabolism

Highlights Frequent meals can leave no room for hunger pangs or cravings

It can help you feel energetic throughout the day

Eating frequent meals facilitates variety in diet

Weight loss tips: How many meals do you eat in a day? Some people follow the conventional 3 meal plan with mid-meal snacks. However, there are studies that having frequent meals (more than 3 meals) can prevent your metabolism from slowing down. In one of her recent posts on Instagram, nutritionist Nmami Agarwal talks about the benefits of eating small meals and how it can help you with weight loss, boosting metabolism. Eating smaller meals can provide you with psychological satisfaction. As far as you practice portion control, eating small and frequent meals can provide you with multiple health benefits.

Weight loss: Health benefits of having frequent meals

According to Nmami, eating multiple meals in a day can be an effective way to reduce hunger pangs and control cravings. In her blog, she mentions the following benefits of eating 6 meals in a day:

1. Controlled cravings: When you eat frequent meals and satiate your hunger pangs, you leave no room for cravings. Cravings for junk, processed and sugary foods often interfere with weight loss goals. This is one way where consuming frequent meals can be really helpful.

Consuming frequent meals can reduce your cravings

Photo Credit: iStock

Also read: Out Of Options For A Healthy Meal? Try This Protein Rich Salad With A Twist Of Kidney Beans By Shilpa Shetty

2. Reduced hunger pangs: When you eat frequently, there is no room for hunger pangs. Constantly feeling hungry or feeling hungry too often can increase cravings for comfort food.

3. Facilitates variety in diet: A healthy way to have frequent meals is to include a variety. Moreover, no one can eat the same foods time and again. Eating frequent meals can be made more fun with variety. This creates diversity in your diet, which is important for a healthy gut and overall digestion.

4. Boosts metabolism: Metabolic rate is referred to the number of calories your body burns within a given time period. Being able to eat frequent meals in controlled portions, combined with regular exercise can give a boost to your metabolism.

5. Makes you feel more energetic throughout the day: Include fibre and protein-rich foods in each your foods for weight loss. This is one way which can make you feel energetic throughout the day.

Eating frequent meals can make you feel energetic throughout the day

Photo Credit: iStock

Also read: Overburdened With Work? No Time For Sleep? This Might Help Replenish Your Energy

Tips to keep in mind when consuming multiple meals

1. Take care of portion size in each meal.

2. You need to eat only to the point that it satiates your hunger and avoid overeating or overindulging.

3. Also, listen to your body and eat only when you feel hungry.

4. Try to eat in a gap of 2-3 hours.

(Nmami Agarwal is nutritionist at Nmami Life)

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.