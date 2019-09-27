Out Of Options For A Healthy Meal? Try This Protein Rich Salad With A Twist Of Kidney Beans By Shilpa Shetty

Weight loss tips: Eat this Egyptian Egg Salad by Shilpa Shetty to get your daily dose of protein

Highlights This kidney beans and eggs salad is made with homemade tahini dressing It is filled with protein-rich ingredients that can aid weight loss Top the salad with some flaxseeds for an additional source of fibre

Healthy eating can surely make you feel light and happy. It is an assurance that you are on point with your weight loss diet, and on the path towards a healthy lifestyle. However, bringing variety is one big struggle when it comes to following a healthy diet. Looking for new and different options every day can be quite a task, especially on days when you barely find time to cook. Coming to our rescue is Shilpa Shetty Kundra, who regularly shares simple, delicious and healthy dishes on her Instagram. In her latest video, she shares a protein rich Egyptian Egg Salad, which she calls to be "perfect for a quick, nutritious meal."

Protein rich salad for weight loss by Shilpa Shetty

This Egyptian egg salad is made by using eggs and kidney beans. Both these foods are considered to be excellent sources of protein. And while most salad preparations are done by using raw vegetables and fruits, this Egyptian egg salad is going to be a cooked variant.

This salad uses kidney beans as a major ingredient, which are a great source of protein and calcium

Photo Credit: iStock

Egyptian egg salad: The dressing

You can start with preparing the salad dressing by taking olive oil (2 tbsp), chilli flakes (1/2 tsp) and tahini sauce-made from protein rich sesame seeds soaked in water and crushed to separate bran from kernels (5 tsp). [While tahini is easily available in the markets, it is better to prepare it at home as then it ensures that there are no added flavours or preservatives in it.] Add some black pepper and (1 tsp each) and lemon juice (1 tbsp). Mix the ingredients well.

This is a healthy salad dressing with all homemade ingredients. It is easy to prepare and also keeps you away from the creamy salad dressings that are loaded with extra calories.

The ingredients

Soak kidney beans (rajma) overnight and cook them in a cooker for around 5 whistles. Boil 1 egg.

To prepare this salad, you need to add 1 tbsp of olive oil in a frying pan. Let it stay on mild heat for a while. Add chopped onion (1/2) and garlic (4-5 cloves). Let the two cook for a while. Then add cumin powder (1/2 tsp) and mix well. This is the time to add the cooked rajma. Saute all ingredients well. Sprinkle some salt to taste. Now, turn the burner off. Add 1 sliced tomato to preparation in the pan itself. Sprinkle some black pepper over it.

The final compilation

Take a salad bowl and spread romaine lettuce (5 to 6 leaves) all around it. Now add iceberg lettuce (5 to 6 leaves). Top some prepared dressing on the salad leaves. Now transfer the preparation in frying pan into the salad bowl. Slice the boiled egg and top it over the salad. Pour the remaining dressing on the salad. Do the final garnishing with finely chopped parsley (1 tbsp). To add fibre and crunch to this salad, you can add some flaxseeds on top.

Flaxseeds are an excellent source of fibre

Photo Credit: iStock

Benefits of protein-rich Kidney bean and egg salad by Shilpa Shetty

This salad is quick and easy to prepare.

It is a great source of protein and can be included in your weight loss diet.

Kidney beans are rich in dietary fibre, low in fat, high in potassium, calcium, iron, vitamin B6 and magnesium.

This makes this salad great for your eye health, bone health and immunity.

This salad can fill you and make for a complete meal. It can keep you full for longer and reduce overall calorie intake, thus aiding weight loss.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.

