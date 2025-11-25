Methi Dana Water For Hair Growth: 3 Benefits And Side Effects Of Fenugreek Seeds

Staring into the mirror, wishing for thicker, longer, luscious hair? This is a wish for many make during their lifetime, as hair is a sign of identity. While most people in India suffer from hair loss at some point in their lives, it is possible that an ancient secret from the Indian kitchen can hold the key to unlocking the secret to thick, luscious hair. Methi dana water, or fenugreek seed water, is an easy-to-make elixir for hair growth, as well as making the scalp healthy. This humble spice can be consumed and applied topically for hair growth, but as is the case for most natural remedies, there are no absolutes. Science backs up the hype, while there are some side effects that need consideration before using this Indian remedy for hair growth.

How Fenugreek Seeda Help With Hair Growth

The yellowish-brown fenugreek seeds are nutritional powerhouses that are packed with protein, iron and a diverse compound variety that gets activated when soaked in water. The magic happens when methi dana is soaked in water, releasing a gel-like substance that transforms ordinary methi dana into a hair conditioner. The three main benefits that make applying and consuming methi seeds effective for hair growth can be broken down to the properties present in the methi seeds.

Packed With Nutrients

Hair is essentially a pure form of protein ( keratin), which is present in abundance in methi dana. In addition, fenugreek contains nicotinic acid (vitamin B3), which is a known blood stimulant to the scalp.

This boost in blood circulation to the scalp ensures the hair follicles receive more oxygen and nutrients. This works as a hair revitaliser, stimulating the growth of new hair strands. Methi dana consumption and application can strengthen the hair shaft, reducing breakage and leading to noticeable longer hair.

Anti-Fungal Power

Dealing with an itchy, flaky scalp can take a toll on self-esteem and be a sign of a fungal infection or inflammation of the scalp. Fenugreek seeds possess potent anti-fungal and anti-inflammatory properties, thanks to the presence of saponins. These compounds help soothe the scalp, eliminate dandruff-causing microbes, and reduce redness. A clean, healthy scalp is the foundation of healthy hair follicles that form the environment for hair growth.

Shine And Strength Enhancer

The slimy feel of soaked methi seeds is known as mucilage, which means that the high-water content is absorbed into them. This methi water with mucilage acts as a hair conditioner, and this helps seal the hair cuticle by locking in moisture. The most important property of this slimy substance is protecting the hair from environmental damage that happens due to exposure to heavy metals in the water used for hair washing, as well as the pollutant-filled air that is present everywhere.

Read Here: Methi Water For Diabetes: Here's How Drinking Fenugreek Water Helps Control Blood Sugar Levels

Side Effects Of Methi Dana Water

Methi dana water is a popular health tonic, valued for its potential to control blood sugar and aid digestion, along with being beneficial for hair growth. Due to its compounds and high fibre content, it can cause several side effects if consumed incorrectly. Here are the main side effects of methi dana water:

The high soluble fibre present in methi dana is beneficial for regularity, but high doses can lead to rapid fermentation in the gut, resulting in gas, bloating as the body struggles to process the sudden influx of fibre.

If the dosage of methi dana water is too high, then it can even cause diarrhoea and loose stools as the excessive fibre intake can overwhelm the colon, leading to frequent bowel movements and stomach cramps.

There is a risk of low blood sugar as methi dana is a powerful natural compound for lowering blood glucose. And the benefit can turn into a health risk if consumed in excessive quantities.

Caution: Methi dana should not be combined with prescription diabetes medication like insulin or metformin. This can cause blood sugar levels to drop to dangerously low levels, leading to symptoms like dizziness, shaking, sweating, and confusion.

Fenugreek can even trigger allergic reactions as it belongs to the legume family; individuals with known allergies to peanuts, chickpeas, or soybeans can experience cross-reactivity. The symptoms of an allergic reaction to methi dana can range from skin rashes, facial swelling, or nasal congestion.

There can be a distinct body odour due to the presence of a compound known as sotolone, which is responsible for a harmless but noticeable maple syrup-like odour in sweat and urine. This is a common side effect, often amplified by higher consumption of methi dana than recommended. ( Soak ¼ to ½ teaspoon of methi seeds in water overnight and consume a small dosage. A safer path is to use methi water topically in a homemade hair mask to benefit scalp health and facilitate hair growth.

It is self-tested; some people can benefit from limited consumption of methi water, while some people should only use methi water topically for hair growth.

Disclaimer: This content, including advice, provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.

Read More: Is Methi Water Good For Digestion?

References:

MEDIZIN, Kosmetische & Schoen, Christiane & Bielfeldt, Stephan & Reimann, Jürgen. (2006). Fenugreek+micronutrients: Efficacy of a food supplement against hair loss. Kosmetische Medizin.

Schulz, C., Bielfeldt, S., & Reimann, J. (2006). Fenugreek + micronutrients : Efficacy of a food supplement against hair loss.

Nishant C, S., Swamy S. M., V., Shivappa N., N., & Vaijanti V., W. (2019). Formulation and Evaluation of Herbal Hair Gel Containing Fenugreek Seed Extract for Nourishment and Hair Growth. International Journal of Scientific Research in Science and Technology.