Methi Water For Diabetes: Here's How Drinking Fenugreek Seed Water Helps Control Blood Sugar Levels

Drinking methi water can help boost digestion

Diabetes has become more common than ever. If left uncontrolled, diabetes can put you at a higher risk of several complications and severe health diseases. Therefore, it is crucial for diabetics to regulate their blood sugar levels. However, those suffering from diabetes often struggle maintaining healthy blood sugar levels. Not many know about the foods and drinks that are diabetic-friendly. One such secret weapon is methi water.

Fenugreek seeds when soaked overnight can be consumed to reap many health benefits. It can also work wonders in managing diabetes. In this article, let's look at the benefits of methi water that can help people with diabetes.

Methi water for diabetes

Fenugreek seeds affect how the body uses sugar. According to a study, around 10 grams of methi seeds soaked in hot water can help control type-2 diabetes.

According to nutritionist, Lovneet Batra, "soluble fibres in fenugreek including glucomannan fibre delays intestinal absorption of ingested sugars and alkaloids such as fenugrecin and trigonelline have demonstrated to possess hypoglycemic action, and 4 hydroxyisoleucine (4-OH Ile) amino acids act on pancreas to release insulin."

Staring your day with methi water is one of the best ways to add the goodness of these seeds to your diet.

Methi seeds are loaded with fibre

Photo Credit: iStock

Other health benefits of methi water

Drinking methi water can help enhance digestion.

Fenugreek water can also help in weight loss by suppressing appetite and increasing metabolic rate.

Consuming fenugreek water regularly can help boost heart health by lowering your cholesterol levels.

Methi also contains anti-inflammatory properties. It can help reduce inflammation and also boost the health of your immune system.

Some other health benefits include better hair and skin health.

How to prepare methi water

Soak 1 to 2 tablespoons of methi seeds in a glass of water and keep overnight

Strain and drink it in the morning

Diabetic individuals must eat a healthy diet and check their blood sugar levels regularly. To know the exact quantity of methi water you should be consuming, it is wise to talk to your healthcare expert for proper guidance.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.