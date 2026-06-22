The act of endlessly scrolling through Instagram as the algorithm has you hooked, may be harming your confidence. The main cause behind this is the distortion of the self that occurs when people use filters to showcase a version of themselves that isn't rooted in reality. There is new scientific research that suggests Instagram use can change the way your brain perceives your own body. Body image is a state of how your brain thinks about your own appearance and body as a whole. It is influenced by multiple factors, especially in the age of social media platforms that prioritise certain aesthetics over the general population. Existing research published in the Indian Journal of Community Medicine pinpoints that most people with social media accounts have a negative relationship with their own body as they don't meet the trending and most-linked type of body online. This can build a significant health burden, which can slowly chip away at the mental health of people internally behind the screen.

What The Study On Body Image Found

The study published in the International Journal of Computers in Human Behaviour highlights that long-term Instagram users are more likely to confuse other faces with their own. This ill-effect amplifies with prolonged usage based on the dose of social media a person indulges in.

The method to measure this effect is the virtual reality "body illusion" experiments that show an altered state of body image in the minds of teenagers and young adults.

How Instagram Affects Brain Perception

Instagram functions on an algorithm that is image-centric, and the kind of images that your brain sees on a daily basis sends signals. The body and heart process what they see online via external visuals such as faces and images.

When these visuals are highly filtered and idealised, then the result is the blurring of self and other identity.

The Role Of Filters And Endless Scrolling

The study detailed that Instagram filters create and enforce unrealistic body standards that are rooted in serving a technologically programmed algorithm.

Through repeated exposure to filtered faces, people compare their own faces and become dissatisfied with their original and real identity.

The social validation loop of likes and comments reinforces an altered perception that keeps users entangled in a universe of fabricated reality.

Also Read: Digital Detox: The AI-Powered Stress Epidemic And How To Set A 'Screen Time Budget' That Works

Mental Health Risks Linked To Body Image Distortion

When body image is distorted, it can introduce severe mental health risks that can fuel disorders. Body dissatisfaction is linked to:

Depression

Anxiety

Eating disorders

Low self-esteem

This makes Instagram filter usage a public health concern that needs to be addressed on a global level. The mental health of developing minds and young adults remains at risk with access to wrapped technology that is scientifically proven to damage their mental well-being.

What Is "Digital Erosion Of Identity"?

The concept of digital erosion of identity is a proposed hypothesis based on the current extent of research in this field. The basis is the finding that prolonged digital exposure weakens a sense of bodily ownership that is rooted in self-identity.

People who are heavy Instagram users feel less at home in their own bodies and idealise the trending norm.

To differentiate between normal social media scrolling and it negatively affecting your body, the possible early warning sign is dissociative or identity-related issues that may arise.

Also Read: 4 Signs And Symptoms Of Digital Addiction In Teenagers

Who Is Most At Risk?

The study flags the most at-risk individuals for dissociative identity disorder or those who are most likely to develop body-image issues; here is who should be careful:

Adolescents who hinge their social status and self-worth on social media clout.

Heavy social media users may fall into the trap of a warped identity crisis.

People with low self-esteem and those with pre-existing anxiety can suffer from worsening symptoms.

What The Study Does Not Say

The study did have limitations as well, as the research was limited and didn't prove a direct causal effect. But it did suggest a strong association and a need for further inquiry into the matter.

How To Protect Your Body Image

Your body image needs to be protected from the digital space by establishing ground rules that establish digital boundaries.

Limiting screen time, in excess, can make your brain tired and numb due to dopamine overload.

Avoid excessive filter use, as your reality can become wrapped.

Follow realistic and diverse creators that showcase real people and real bodies to maintain a healthy body image.

Practise digital detox and mindfulness at regular intervals to make a healthy digital routine.

Instagram may influence more than beauty standards, as recent research suggests. It could reshape how the brain recognises the self, and the findings call for awareness, moderation, and early intervention.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.