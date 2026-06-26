Hair supplements often promise stronger, thicker, and healthier hair in weeks. However, experts suggest that persistent hair fall, thinning, or dull strands can sometimes be linked to nutritional gaps that can be easily resolved with simple dietary changes.

In a recent Instagram post, nutritionist Lovneet Batra advises that before adding another supplement to the haircare routine, people need to take a closer look at their diet to find out what is lacking. Whether it is protein, iron, essential vitamins or healthy fats, the nutrients you consume play a crucial role in supporting hair health from within.

“Healthy hair needs regular nutrition, protein, iron, zinc, vitamin C, omega-3 fats, B12, and overall calories. No single food can fix hair fall, and supplements are not always needed unless there is a deficiency,” the nutritionist explains and lists out some nutrient-rich foods that help with healthy hair:

1. Sunflower Seeds

According to her, if you are considering taking biotin supplements, you need to add 1 tbsp sunflower seeds to your diet. These seeds are rich in vitamin E, zinc, selenium, and linoleic acid, which help promote hair growth and deeply moisturise strands. You can consume them raw as a snack.

2. Moringa Powder

Next, the nutritionist recommends having moringa powder instead of adding iron supplements. Moringa powder is an excellent natural superfood for haircare. This powder is packed with vitamins A, C, and E; zinc; iron; and amino acids that reduce hair fall and strengthen roots.

3. Paneer

She also advises that instead of relying on protein powder, you can have 100 grams of paneer, which is not only rich in protein but has vitamin E and selenium that help to strengthen hair follicles and provide long-lasting nourishment to the hair.

4. Amla

Instead of taking vitamin C supplements, the nutritionist asks everyone to have amla. Rich in vitamin C, antioxidants, and iron, amla is known for strengthening hair roots, promoting thicker hair growth, and fighting dandruff, as well as reducing premature greying.

5. Flaxseeds

She also suggests everyone add 1 tbsp of flaxseeds into their diet instead of taking omega-3 supplements. Packed with vitamin E, protein, and omega-3 fatty acids, flaxseeds nourish hair follicles, promote hair growth, and reduce scalp inflammation.

6. Curd

According to the nutritionist, one should have curd before adding B12 supplements. Packed with proteins, vitamins, and lactic acid, curd acts as a deep conditioner and helps control frizz as well as soothes an itchy scalp. The lactic acid in curd gently exfoliates dead skin cells, making it a great home remedy for managing dandruff.

The nutritionist also advises that if hair fall is sudden, severe, patchy, or persistent, one should check with a doctor and consider blood tests for iron/ferritin, B12, vitamin D, thyroid, and other causes.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.