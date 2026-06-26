Assam Chief Minister, Himanta Biswa Sarma, on Friday said the state's Maternal Mortality Ratio (MMR) has witnessed a dramatic decline from 480 deaths per one lakh live births to 84, describing the achievement as a landmark in Assam's healthcare transformation and a reflection of sustained investments and reforms in the public health sector.

Referring to the latest Sample Registration System (SRS) Bulletin 2022-23 and findings of the National Family Health Survey (NFHS), Sarma said Assam has moved from being among the country's worst-performing states in maternal health to emerging as a significant contributor to India's healthcare progress.

"From 480 to 84 -- that is the steep fall in Assam's Maternal Mortality Ratio. Today, Assam's MMR is well below the national average. This is a shining endorsement of our multi-faceted approach, ranging from increased expenditure on healthcare to sustained behavioural change initiatives aimed at improving maternal health," the Chief Minister said.

Addressing a public programme, Sarma recalled that when he assumed charge as the state's Health Minister in 2006, Assam had one of the highest MMRs in the country. "At that time, Assam's Maternal Mortality Ratio stood at around 480 per one lakh live births. We were at the bottom of almost every national health indicator and lagged nearly 300 points behind the national average. Today, according to the latest SRS 2022-23 report, Assam has improved to an MMR of 84 and has climbed to the 10th position among Indian states. We are now four points better than the national average of 88," he said.

The Chief Minister attributed the turnaround to consistent policy interventions, expansion of healthcare infrastructure, institutional deliveries, improved maternal and child healthcare services, enhanced budgetary support, and greater awareness among expectant mothers.

He also claimed that Assam's public healthcare system is now counted among the most efficient in the country.

"Today, Assam is no longer a laggard in healthcare. We have established our identity as a contributing state in India's health and development journey," Sarma said, adding that the government would continue strengthening the health sector to sustain the gains achieved over the past two decades.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)