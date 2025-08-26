Mental Health Diet: New Study Suggests Hydration Is Essential For Reducing Stress

According to a recent study by researchers at Liverpool John Moores University, drinking too little water may make us more susceptible to health problems linked to stress. Individuals who consume less fluid than is advised each day have a higher stress hormone response, which is linked to a higher risk of depression, diabetes, and heart disease. People who drank less than 1.5 litres of fluid per day had a cortisol reaction to stress that was more than 50% higher than those who met daily water intake requirements, according to a new study published on August 22, 2025 in the Journal of Applied Physiology.

Life needs water. Preventing dehydration has been essential to survival since the earliest creatures to come ashore from the oceans. The essential adaptations are shared by humans and other creatures. Humans can only survive for a few days without water. The balance of cells and life depend on water, which makes up 75% of an infant's body weight and 55% of an elderly person's. Proper hydration supports digestion, circulation, brain function, and energy levels. Even mild dehydration can cause fatigue, headaches, poor concentration, and a decline in physical and mental performance. Simply put, without enough water, the body cannot function optimally.

Hydration is closely linked to mental well-being and stress management. When the body is dehydrated, levels of the stress hormone cortisol tend to rise, making people feel more anxious, tense, and fatigued. Adequate water intake helps regulate hormone balance, improves blood flow to the brain, and supports neurotransmitter function, all of which reduce stress levels and promote calmness. Staying hydrated also enhances sleep quality and emotional resilience, which are crucial in coping with daily stressors. In this article, we outline some common ways through which water can help boost your mental health.

How drinking sufficient water protects you from stress & boosts mental health

1. Balances stress hormones

Drinking enough water helps regulate cortisol, the primary stress hormone. Dehydration can trigger an imbalance, making stress responses more intense and harder to control.

2. Improves brain function

The brain is about 75% water, and even slight dehydration can impair concentration, memory, and decision-making. Staying hydrated keeps the mind sharp and reduces mental fatigue that often heightens stress.

3. Boosts mood

Research shows that dehydration is linked with irritability, anxiety, and low mood. Adequate hydration promotes stable mood regulation by supporting neurotransmitters like serotonin and dopamine.

4. Supports energy levels

Low water intake often leads to fatigue, which can amplify stress and reduce coping ability. Hydration helps maintain steady energy, reducing feelings of being overwhelmed.

5. Enhances sleep quality

Proper hydration throughout the day (but not too close to bedtime) aids in deeper, more restorative sleep. Good sleep lowers stress sensitivity and improves emotional stability.

6. Prevents headaches & tension

Dehydration is a common cause of headaches and migraines, which can worsen stress. Drinking enough water reduces the frequency and intensity of such discomfort, keeping stress levels under control.

7. Promotes relaxation through body temperature control

Water regulates body temperature through sweating and circulation. Overheating or discomfort due to dehydration can trigger restlessness and stress, while proper hydration helps maintain calmness.

8. Aids digestion & reduces gut stress

The gut and brain are strongly connected through the gut-brain axis. Dehydration can cause constipation and digestive discomfort, which in turn increases stress. Hydration keeps digestion smooth, supporting overall mental comfort.

9. Strengthens coping ability in stressful situations

When hydrated, the body handles stressors more efficiently from physical exertion to emotional challenges, because the brain and muscles receive adequate oxygen and nutrients through proper circulation.

10. Encourages mindfulness & healthy habits

Drinking water regularly is a mindful act that creates small pauses in the day. These breaks can calm the nervous system and indirectly reduce stress while reinforcing self-care habits that support mental health.

Incorporate necessary hydration to your daily routine today for better mental and overall health.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.