Understanding The Impact Of Stress On Heart Health

Stress is more harmful than you think. Chronic stress can have a negative impact on your mood, digestive health, immunity and overall well-being. Chronic stress can cause a variety of physical, mental and behavioural symptoms. Some of these include aches and pain, racing heartbeat, digestive problems, anxiety, depression, irritability, headaches and insomnia. Uncontrolled stress can also put you at a higher risk of developing heart conditions. Here, let's understand the impact of stress on your cardiovascular health and how to safeguard your heart.

Impact of stress on heart health

Stress can have a significant impact on heart health in various ways.

Heart disease is a potential stress-related problem. Stress increases blood pressure which is one of the major risk factors for heart disease. Additionally, stress increases heart rate which can strain the heart muscles over time.

Chronic stress also fuels unhealthy behaviour such as poor diet, physical inactivity, smoking and excessive alcohol consumption, all of which can contribute to heart diseases.

Long-term stress can cause higher levels of inflammation in the body. Increased inflammation contributes to plaque build-up in the arteries and increases heart disease risk.

Additionally, stress might lead to conditions like heart arrhythmias.

How to protect your heart

It is crucial to recognize the early signs and symptoms of stress and take steps to address them. Stress management is crucial for a healthy heart and overall well-being.

Regular exercise, meditation and deep-breathing exercises can effectively reduce stress. One must also seek professional help to manage stress effectively.

Other harmful effects of stress

Uncontrolled stress can make you gain weight, contribute to insomnia, affect your immunity and increase the risk of several conditions. Stress can also lead to hormonal imbalances in the body.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.