Blood donation is one of the best ways to help others. A single donation can support patients undergoing surgery, cancer treatment, emergency trauma care, or those living with blood disorders. However, despite the constant demand for blood, many people are unsure whether they are eligible to donate or worry about the safety of the process. Speaking to NDTV, Dr Rahul Bhargava, Principal Director & Chief, Haematology, Hemato-Oncology & Bone Marrow Transplant, Fortis Memorial Research Institute, Gurugram, said that misconceptions about blood donation often discourage healthy individuals from becoming donors.

Understanding the facts about blood donation eligibility and safety can encourage more people to participate in this life-saving act and contribute to a stronger healthcare system. Dr Bhargava said, "Despite the constant need for blood, many potential donors hesitate due to misconceptions about eligibility, safety, and the donation process. Addressing these myths is essential to encourage more people to become regular blood donors." Read on as Dr Bhargava busts some common myths about blood donation.

Myth 1: Blood Donation Weakens the Body

One of the most common concerns is that donating blood can make a person weak or cause long-term health issues. In reality, blood donation is a safe and well-regulated medical procedure. The body is designed to replace the donated blood volume naturally within a short period. Most healthy donors can return to their normal routine the same day or the following day, provided they stay hydrated and follow basic post-donation guidelines. Before donation, healthcare professionals assess each donor's health to ensure the process is safe.

Myth 2: Only Rare Blood Groups Are Needed

Many people assume that blood banks only require donors with rare blood groups. However, this is far from the truth. Hospitals need blood from all blood groups every day. Patients undergoing surgeries, accident victims, mothers facing childbirth complications, and individuals receiving treatment for serious illnesses often depend on a steady blood supply.

Every blood donation is valuable. In fact, one unit of donated blood can be separated into different components, such as red blood cells, plasma, and platelets, potentially helping up to three patients.

Myth 3: People With Medical Conditions Can Never Donate

Another widespread misconception is that anyone with a medical condition or who takes medication is automatically disqualified from donating blood. In reality, eligibility is evaluated on an individual basis.

Certain temporary conditions may require a waiting period. These can include recent infections, pregnancy, specific medications, recent surgeries, or medical procedures. Once the required recovery period has passed, many individuals may become eligible to donate again. "Consulting a healthcare professional or blood bank can help clarify individual eligibility," said Dr Bhargava.

Who Is Eligible To Donate Blood?

In general, healthy adults between the ages of 18 and 65 can donate blood. Most blood donation centers require donors to weigh at least 45 to 50 kilograms, depending on local guidelines, and have adequate hemoglobin levels.

Before every donation, trained medical staff conduct a screening process that includes checking vital signs, reviewing medical history, and measuring hemoglobin levels. These assessments ensure that donating blood will not pose any risk to the donor's health. Eligibility requirements may vary slightly across regions and blood banks, which is why it is always advisable to check specific guidelines before donating.

Safety Measures Make Blood Donation Secure

Safety remains the foundation of every blood donation program. All equipment used during the donation process, including needles and collection bags, is sterile and intended for single use only. After each donation, these items are safely discarded. As a result, there is no risk of contracting infections through blood donation. Strict medical protocols and trained healthcare teams ensure that the process remains safe, hygienic, and comfortable for donors.

The Importance Of Regular Blood Donation

Regular voluntary blood donation plays a vital role in maintaining an adequate blood supply for hospitals and emergency services. Beyond its medical importance, it also reflects a spirit of compassion and community responsibility.

"By understanding the facts and dispelling myths, more people can confidently step forward and contribute to saving lives through blood donation," added Dr Bhargava.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.