In today's fast-paced world, stress has become an undeniable aspect of modern life. Many individuals find themselves juggling multiple responsibilities simultaneously, which silently increases everyday stress. The prevalence of technology further exacerbates this issue, as people are constantly connected through their devices. As a result, stress is often viewed as just another part of daily life, almost a badge of honour to be busy and overwhelmed.

Unfortunately, this normalisation of stress often leads to people believing that it's something to simply cope with rather than address. However, untreated stress can manifest in various ways that may not seem immediately harmful, but can be severely dangerous over time.

How stress silently impacts heart's health

One of the most concerning impacts of uncontrolled stress is on heart health. While an acute stressful event triggers a temporary fight-or-flight response, prolonged emotional strain forces the heart to operate under constant, damaging pressure. Chronic stress can lead to increased heart rate and elevated blood pressure, which can silently strain the heart. Over time, this quiet wear-and-tear damages arteries, alters heart rhythms, and significantly escalates the risk of a heart attack or stroke, even in individuals who may seem otherwise healthy.

Tips to safeguard heat from the detrimental effects of stress

1. Engage in regular physical activity

Regular exercise acts as a natural stress-relieving outlet, burning off excess stress hormones and increasing arterial elasticity. Aim for at least 30 minutes of moderate exercise most days to boost your mood and improve heart health.

2. Practice mindfulness and relaxation techniques

Incorporate activities like meditation, deep breathing exercises, or yoga into your routine. These practices can help calm your mind and reduce the physical symptoms of stress. When stress spikes, pause to engage in targeted deep breathing to instantly lower your heart rate and stabilise blood pressure.

3. Reach out for support

Stay connected with friends and family. Sharing your challenges or simply spending time with loved ones can ease the burden of stress.

4. Get adequate sleep

Sleeping less than six to seven hours a night triggers a biological stress response, spiking systemic inflammation and blood pressure.

Aim for 7-9 hours of quality sleep per night. Keep a strict sleep schedule and power down visual screens at least 30 minutes before bedtime to allow cortisol levels to drop naturally.

5. Seek support

Maintain consistent contact with trusted friends, family, or support groups. Regularly sharing your burdens or laughing with others releases oxytocin, a hormone that actively helps dilate blood vessels and lower blood pressure.

When stress becomes a permanent fixture in daily life, it triggers a cascade of physiological changes that degrade heart function without showing obvious external symptoms. By recognising stress as a serious issue and taking proactive steps to manage it, you can protect your heart and overall health in fast-paced lives.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.