James Harrison, the 'Man with the Golden Arm', Who Saved Over 2 Million Babies, Passes Away at 88

James Harrison, affectionately known as the “Man with the Golden Arm,” passed away on February 17, 2025, at the age of 88. An Australian native, Harrison's remarkable blood donations have been credited with saving the lives of over 2.4 million babies worldwide. His blood contained a rare antibody essential in preventing Rhesus disease, a severe condition affecting unborn babies. Despite a personal fear of needles, James Harrison's unwavering commitment to donating blood for over six decades has left an indelible mark on medical history.

How James Harrison's donations saved millions

James Harrison's blood contained the rare Anti-D antibody, which is crucial in preventing haemolytic disease of the newborn (HDN). This condition occurs when an Rh-negative mother carries an Rh-positive baby, leading to the mother's immune system attacking the baby's red blood cells. The Anti-D antibody in James Harrison's blood was used to create a vaccine that prevents this life-threatening disease.

1. Discovery of the rare antibody

After undergoing major chest surgery at the age of 14, James Harrison required numerous blood transfusions. This experience motivated him to become a blood donor. At 18, he began donating, and it was discovered that his blood contained the rare Anti-D antibody. This finding was pivotal in developing treatments for HDN.

2. Development of the Anti-D vaccine

James Harrison's unique blood composition enabled scientists to create the Anti-D vaccine. This vaccine is administered to Rh-negative mothers during pregnancy to prevent the development of antibodies that could harm their Rh-positive babies. The widespread use of this Anti-D vaccine has drastically reduced the incidence of HDN globally.

3. Lifelong dedication to blood donation

Over six decades, James Harrison made 1,173 blood donations, often traveling long distances to ensure he could donate regularly. His commitment has been recognised by numerous organisations, and he holds a Guinness World Record for the most blood donations by an individual.

4. Impact on global health

The Anti-D vaccine derived from Harrison's blood has been used worldwide, saving millions of babies from the potentially fatal effects of HDN. His contributions have been instrumental in shaping prenatal care and ensuring the health of countless newborns.

James Harrison's extraordinary legacy serves as a testament to the profound impact one individual's selfless actions can have on global health. His dedication not only saved millions of lives but also inspired others to contribute to life-saving causes. As we remember the ‘Man with the Golden Arm,' his story underscores the importance of blood donation and the far-reaching effects it can have on humanity.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.