Delhi Government To Launch Blood Donor App

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta made the announcement at a blood donation camp in the Anand Vihar area here.

Delhi Government To Launch Blood Donor App
Announcement of Blood donor app made during a blood donation camp in Anand Vihar area of Delhi.
  • Delhi government to launch a blood donor app soon, announced Chief Minister Rekha Gupta
  • The app will list voluntary blood donors with their blood groups and donation history
  • It will show the last donation date and eligibility for next donation after three months
New Delhi:

The Delhi government will soon launch a blood donor app, with details of voluntary donors, Chief Minister Rekha Gupta said on Sunday.

Ms Gupta made the announcement at a blood donation camp in the Anand Vihar area here.

"We will soon have a blood donor application, which will have details of people who wish to donate blood. There will be details of their blood group, the last time they donated, and whether they have become eligible to donate again after three months," Ms Gupta said.

"It will also have their contact details so that people know how to reach out to their nearest donor," she told reporters.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

Rekha Gupta, Blood Donor App, Blood Donation
