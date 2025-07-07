Delhi Government To Launch Blood Donor App

The Delhi government will soon launch a blood donor app, with details of voluntary donors, Chief Minister Rekha Gupta said on Sunday.

Ms Gupta made the announcement at a blood donation camp in the Anand Vihar area here.

‘रक्तदान' सेवा का वह स्वरूप है, जहाँ मनुष्य अपने होने का सबसे उज्ज्वल प्रमाण देता है।



आज आनंद विहार में आयोजित रक्तदान शिविर में सहभागिता कर दिल्ली के लोगों की संवेदनशीलता, जागरूकता और सहयोग की भावना को करीब से अनुभव किया। हर व्यक्ति, हर परिवार वहां केवल रक्त देने नहीं बल्कि… pic.twitter.com/zY6AdmmSTP — Rekha Gupta (@gupta_rekha) July 6, 2025

"We will soon have a blood donor application, which will have details of people who wish to donate blood. There will be details of their blood group, the last time they donated, and whether they have become eligible to donate again after three months," Ms Gupta said.

#WATCH | Delhi's Chief Minister Rekha Gupta says, "...Many times it becomes difficult to save lives due to the unavailability of blood during treatment. Let us all come together and join this blood donation campaign. Each unit of blood can be lifesaving. The Delhi government will… https://t.co/hLQe1dHfxg pic.twitter.com/eaCzPgWa5O — ANI (@ANI) July 6, 2025

"It will also have their contact details so that people know how to reach out to their nearest donor," she told reporters.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)