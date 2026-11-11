Nick Jonas, Kamal Haasan And 5 Other Global Celebrities With Type 1 Diabetes: What Managing The Condition Really Involves

Type 1 diabetes is often misunderstood, but it is actually an autoimmune disease whereby the immune system attacks the insulin producing cells in the pancreas. Insulin then becomes very low or absent within the body. Type 1 diabetes can occur at any age, however, is commonly diagnosed during childhood/adolescence. Those living with Type 1 diabetes will need to take insulin for the rest of their lives and regularly check their blood sugar levels. They will also have to be mindful of what they eat, how much they exercise, how stressed they are and how these factors can impact on their blood sugar levels. Many famous people such as singers, actors, politicians and professional sports people have spoken about living with Type 1 diabetes. This shows that you have to manage this condition constantly. Here are seven global personalities who have lived with Type 1 diabetes and what their experiences reveal about managing the condition.

1. Nick Jonas

American singer and actor Nick Jonas was diagnosed with Type 1 diabetes at the age of 13 in 2005. He has frequently spoken about how the diagnosis initially left him worried about his future, particularly his ambitions as a performer. Jonas has explained that he manages the condition using insulin therapy and regular blood sugar checks. He has also spoken about using continuous glucose monitoring technology to keep track of fluctuations in his glucose levels. His experience highlights the importance of monitoring blood sugar levels while travelling, performing and maintaining an active lifestyle. Jonas also co-founded Beyond Type 1, an organisation that works towards improving awareness, education and support for people living with the condition.

2. Fawad Khan

Pakistani actor Fawad Khan was diagnosed with Type 1 diabetes at the age of 17 following an episode of severe illness and rapid weight loss. In 2023, actor recalled losing approximately 10 kg in just eight days. He also experienced excessive thirst, frequent urination and persistent dryness in his mouth. Khan described how his diagnosis affected his energy levels and physical activity during his younger years. He has been managing the condition with insulin for decades. His experience is particularly relevant because Type 1 diabetes can sometimes develop with symptoms that appear suddenly. Unexplained weight loss, excessive thirst and frequent urination should not be ignored, particularly in young people.

3. Sonam Kapoor

Indian actor Sonam Kapoor has been reported to have Type 1 diabetes, with reports placing her diagnosis during her teenage years. Her diagnosis came during a period when she was navigating education, work and an evolving film career. Her experience is a reminder that a diabetes diagnosis does not mean a person has to give up physical activity or professional ambitions. However, exercise and dietary choices need to be coordinated with insulin treatment and blood glucose monitoring. Physical activity can influence glucose levels, sometimes causing them to fall during or after exercise.

4. Wasim Akram

Former Pakistan cricket captain Wasim Akram was diagnosed with Type 1 diabetes in 1997, when he was 30 years old and still at the peak of his cricketing career. The diagnosis came after he experienced unexplained weight loss, excessive thirst, blurred vision and frequent urination. Initially, he struggled to come to terms with the condition, particularly because he feared it could affect his professional cricket career. Akram continued playing international cricket and remained an important part of Pakistan's bowling attack despite having to manage his insulin requirements. His experience demonstrates that Type 1 diabetes does not necessarily prevent someone from participating in demanding physical activities, provided the condition is carefully managed.

5. Kamal Hasan

Indian veteran actor and filmmaker Kamal Haasan has also spoken about Type 1 diabetes, and he manages it from a healthy lifestyle. He keeps his chronic disease under control by following a disciplined routine that includes regular gym sessions and yoga.

6. Lila Moss

British model Lila Moss, daughter of supermodel Kate Moss, was diagnosed with Type 1 diabetes at the age of 12. She brought attention to the condition during Milan Fashion Week in 2021 when she walked the runway wearing an insulin pump attached to her thigh. The moment was significant because insulin pumps and glucose monitoring devices are often concealed, despite being essential everyday tools for many people living with diabetes. Moss has continued to use her public platform to raise awareness about Type 1 diabetes. Her public appearances have also helped normalise the visibility of medical devices used to manage the condition.

7. Alexander Zverev

German tennis star Alexander Zverev was diagnosed with Type 1 diabetes at just four years old. However, he publicly disclosed his condition in 2022 and established the Alexander Zverev Foundation to support children living with diabetes. His experience offers an interesting perspective on managing Type 1 diabetes while competing at the highest level of professional sport. Zverev uses glucose monitoring technology to track his blood sugar levels during tournaments. He also carries insulin and can administer it when required.

His journey shows how people with Type 1 diabetes can pursue physically demanding careers, although their treatment plans need to account for exercise intensity, nutrition and changing glucose levels.

What Does Managing Type 1 Diabetes Really Involve?

While these personalities have different professional commitments and lifestyles, their experiences highlight one common reality: Type 1 diabetes requires attention throughout the day, not just when someone eats or checks their blood sugar.

According to the World Health Organisation (WHO), Type 1 diabetes is an autoimmune condition in which the body stops producing insulin. The hormone is essential for allowing glucose to enter cells and provide energy. Without adequate insulin, glucose accumulates in the bloodstream, potentially causing serious health complications. Here are some important aspects of managing the condition.

1. Lifelong insulin treatment

Insulin is essential for people living with Type 1 diabetes because their bodies cannot produce enough of the hormone naturally. Depending on their medical requirements, patients may receive insulin through multiple daily injections or an insulin pump. The dosage and timing are determined by factors such as food intake, blood glucose levels, physical activity and individual treatment requirements. Insulin cannot simply be discontinued because blood sugar levels appear normal.

2. Regular blood glucose monitoring

People with Type 1 diabetes need to monitor their blood glucose levels regularly to understand how their bodies respond to food, medication, exercise and other daily activities. This can be done through traditional finger-prick blood glucose testing or continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) devices.

CGM devices use a small sensor placed under the skin to estimate glucose levels throughout the day and night. Some systems can also alert users when their glucose levels are approaching dangerously high or low levels.

3. Understanding food and carbohydrate intake

Managing Type 1 diabetes does not mean completely eliminating carbohydrates or avoiding every food containing sugar. However, understanding carbohydrate intake is important because carbohydrates influence blood glucose levels. People living with the condition often learn carbohydrate counting to coordinate their insulin doses with the food they consume. A balanced diet, appropriate portion sizes and consistent meal planning can help support better glucose management.

4. Adjusting exercise and physical activity

Physical activity is beneficial for overall health, but exercise can affect blood glucose levels differently depending on its intensity, duration and timing. Aerobic activities such as running, swimming and cycling may lower blood glucose levels during or after exercise. Certain high-intensity workouts can temporarily increase glucose levels.

People with Type 1 diabetes may therefore need to monitor their glucose levels before, during and after physical activity and adjust their insulin or carbohydrate intake according to their individual medical plan.

5. Preventing dangerously low blood sugar

Hypoglycaemia, or low blood glucose, is an important concern for people receiving insulin. It can occur when someone takes more insulin than required, misses a meal or engages in physical activity without making appropriate adjustments. Symptoms may include:

Sweating and trembling

Sudden hunger

Dizziness or light-headedness

Palpitations

Confusion and difficulty concentrating

In severe cases, seizures or loss of consciousness

People with Type 1 diabetes are generally advised to carry a fast-acting source of glucose and follow their doctor's instructions for treating low blood sugar. Severe hypoglycaemia can require emergency medical assistance.

6. Regular medical check-ups

Managing Type 1 diabetes also involves regular consultations with an endocrinologist or diabetes care team.Doctors monitor HbA1c levels, which provide an estimate of average blood glucose over approximately two to three months. They may also recommend periodic assessments of kidney function, eye health, nerve health, blood pressure and cholesterol to identify potential complications early.

Can People With Type 1 Diabetes Live Normal, Active Lives?

A Type 1 diabetes diagnosis does not mean someone has to abandon their career, exercise routine, sporting ambitions or personal goals. However, living well with the condition requires consistent treatment, access to insulin, regular glucose monitoring and an understanding of how everyday activities affect blood sugar levels. The experiences of Nick Jonas, Wasim Akram, Lila Moss and Alexander Zverev demonstrate that people living with Type 1 diabetes can pursue demanding professional careers.

It is equally important to remember that their experiences should not be treated as universal treatment recommendations. Every person's insulin requirements, glucose targets and management strategies are different. Type 1 diabetes is currently not preventable or curable, but it can be managed effectively with appropriate medical care, insulin therapy and continuous monitoring.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.