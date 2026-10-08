Women bear a disproportionate burden of autoimmune diseases. Nearly 80% of people living with autoimmune diseases are women, yet many of the early signs can be easy to dismiss; fatigue, joint pain, hair loss, skin rashes, brain fog or unexplained fevers. Often, these symptoms are attributed to stress, lack of sleep, hormones or simply "doing too much". But sometimes, the body is trying to tell us something more.

This week on NDTV Lifeline, we will be talking about autoimmune diseases; why women are more affected, the symptoms we often overlook, why diagnosis can take time, and what women need to know about protecting their health.

There are more than 80 known autoimmune diseases, including lupus, rheumatoid arthritis, multiple sclerosis, psoriasis, Hashimoto's thyroiditis and Sjogren's syndrome. These conditions occur when the immune system, which is designed to protect us, mistakenly attacks the body's own healthy tissues.

And for women, the journey to diagnosis can be particularly complicated. Researchers believe autoimmune diseases result from a complex mix of genetics, hormones and environmental factors. Women generally have stronger immune responses than men, which can help protect against infections but may also contribute to a greater risk of immune system dysfunction.

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"Women have a more active immune system, and hormones, genetics and environmental factors can all influence how that immune response behaves. We are still trying to understand why this translates into a much higher burden of autoimmune disease in women," explains Dr. (Lt. Gen.) Ved Chaturvedi, senior consultant and professor in the Department of Rheumatology and Clinical Immunology, Sir Ganga Ram Hospital.

Hormonal changes may also play a role, which is one reason many autoimmune diseases emerge during a woman's reproductive years.

But there is still much we don't know.

What we do know is that persistent symptoms deserve attention.

"Fatigue that doesn't go away, joints that remain swollen or painful, Recurrent mouth ulcers, unexplained rashes and fevers, hair loss, digestive problems, brain fog. None of these symptoms automatically means you have an autoimmune disease. But when they persist, recur or start interfering with everyday life, they deserve to be investigated.

"One of the biggest challenges is that the early symptoms of autoimmune disease can look very ordinary. Fatigue, joint pain or a skin rash may not immediately point to an autoimmune condition, which is why persistent or recurring symptoms should not simply be ignored," says Dr Ved.

Women are often very good at pushing through discomfort. But pushing through symptoms is not the same as being healthy.

Autoimmune diseases can look very different from one person to another. Symptoms can also overlap with many common conditions. There is no single blood test that diagnoses every autoimmune disease. Doctors may need to look at the complete picture from symptoms, medical and family history, physical examination, blood tests and sometimes imaging or other investigations. That is why keeping track of symptoms can be useful.

The earlier an autoimmune disease is recognised, the sooner appropriate treatment and monitoring can begin.

That can be important because uncontrolled inflammation can, depending on the condition, eventually affect organs and cause lasting damage.

It is also why women should not feel they are "overreacting" when they repeatedly seek answers for symptoms that don't go away.

If symptoms persist, speak to a doctor. If necessary, ask whether you need to see a specialist such as a rheumatologist, endocrinologist, dermatologist, gastroenterologist or neurologist.

And if you feel your concerns aren't being addressed, seeking a second opinion is reasonable.

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There is no universal diet or lifestyle prescription for autoimmune disease, and lifestyle measures cannot replace medical treatment. But the basics still matter: a balanced diet, regular movement suited to your health, adequate sleep and ways of managing stress can all support overall wellbeing.

The focus should be on managing the condition, following medical advice and understanding your own symptoms rather than chasing quick fixes or "miracle" cures.

For many women, the challenge isn't only the disease. It is getting someone to recognise that something is wrong. We need to move away from explaining away women's symptoms as stress, hormones, ageing or simply "part of being a woman". Because fatigue that changes your life is not something to simply accept. Pain that keeps returning deserves an explanation.

And a woman repeatedly saying "I don't feel like myself" deserves to be heard.

Autoimmune diseases can be complex. But awareness doesn't have to be. Listen to your body. Track the changes. Ask questions. And don't be afraid to seek answers.

Catch the conversation this week on NDTV Lifeline, as we look at autoimmune diseases in women, the warning signs, the diagnostic journey and what women need to know.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.