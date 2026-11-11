Frequent Acidity And Indigestion: When Should You Stop Self-Medicating?

Acidity and indigestion are among the most commonly used terms to describe discomfort arising from the gastrointestinal tract. A burning sensation in the chest, bloating, stomach pain, nausea or a feeling of fullness after meals are often casually dismissed as routine digestive problems. Many people turn to home remedies or over-the-counter (OTC) medications for quick relief without understanding what is causing these symptoms.

While occasional acidity or indigestion may be linked to eating habits, certain foods or lifestyle factors, recurring symptoms can sometimes indicate an underlying medical condition. Persistent digestive discomfort may be associated with conditions such as gastroesophageal reflux disease (GERD), gastritis, peptic ulcers and, in some cases, gastrointestinal cancers. More importantly, symptoms that resemble indigestion can occasionally be an early warning sign of a heart attack.

Not Every Episode of Acidity Is Harmless

Acidity and indigestion are not medical diagnoses. They are broad terms used to describe symptoms that can arise from different parts of the digestive system. Acid reflux occurs when stomach acid flows back into the oesophagus, causing a burning sensation commonly known as heartburn. Indigestion, medically referred to as dyspepsia, may cause upper abdominal discomfort, bloating, nausea, belching or early fullness during meals.

These symptoms can be triggered by overeating, irregular meal timings, spicy or fatty foods, excessive tea or coffee consumption, smoking and alcohol intake. Stress and poor sleep can also aggravate digestive discomfort.

However, frequent or persistent symptoms need closer attention. For instance, recurring acidity could be related to GERD, while persistent upper abdominal pain may indicate an ulcer or inflammation of the stomach lining. Treating these symptoms repeatedly without identifying their cause can delay diagnosis and allow an underlying condition to progress.

When Should You Consult a Gastroenterologist?

Occasional digestive discomfort that settles quickly may not require medical intervention. However, certain patterns should prompt you to seek medical advice rather than continue self-medication.

Consult a healthcare provider or gastroenterologist if:

Symptoms persist for more than a week, even after making dietary and lifestyle changes

Acidity or indigestion occurs more than two or three times a week

There is a recent increase in the severity or frequency of symptoms

Usual over-the-counter medications no longer provide relief

Digestive symptoms develop for the first time after the age of 45 to 50

You have a family history of gastrointestinal cancers and develop new or persistent digestive complaints

You regularly use painkillers, aspirin or steroids, which can increase the risk of stomach irritation, ulcers and gastrointestinal bleeding

You smoke or consume alcohol regularly, particularly when accompanied by recurring digestive symptoms

These symptoms do not automatically indicate a serious disease. However, they warrant an appropriate medical assessment to establish the underlying cause.

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Recognising the Red Flags

Certain digestive symptoms should never be ignored. Difficulty or pain while swallowing, repeated vomiting, blood in vomit, blood in stools or black, tarry stools may indicate bleeding or other significant gastrointestinal problems.

Unexplained weight loss, persistent loss of appetite and anaemia are additional warning signs that require investigation. Anaemia can sometimes develop due to slow, ongoing blood loss from the gastrointestinal tract, including bleeding ulcers or other lesions.

Depending on your symptoms, medical history and examination, a gastroenterologist may recommend investigations such as blood tests, an ultrasound scan or an upper gastrointestinal endoscopy. An endoscopy allows the doctor to examine the oesophagus, stomach and the first part of the small intestine to identify inflammation, ulcers, bleeding or abnormal growths.

Early evaluation helps identify the problem and determine the appropriate treatment.

When Indigestion Could Be a Heart Attack

One important distinction people often miss is that heart-related pain can sometimes resemble acidity or indigestion. A heart attack may present as discomfort or a burning sensation in the upper abdomen or chest, leading people to mistake it for a digestive problem.

If you experience chest pain or discomfort accompanied by sweating, breathlessness, nausea, dizziness or pain radiating to the left arm, shoulder, back or jaw, seek emergency medical attention immediately. Do not assume that the symptoms are caused by acidity or wait for antacids to work. A heart attack is a medical emergency where timely treatment can save lives.

Why Repeated Self-Medication Can Be Risky

Antacids and acid-suppressing medications can provide relief when used appropriately. However, relying on them for prolonged periods without medical advice may mask symptoms while the underlying condition remains untreated. Some medications can also cause side effects or interact with other drugs, depending on the type, dosage and duration of use.

Home remedies may offer temporary comfort, but they cannot treat conditions such as peptic ulcers, gastrointestinal bleeding or other structural abnormalities. Repeatedly managing symptoms without understanding their cause can delay necessary investigations and treatment.

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Pay Attention to What Your Body Is Telling You

Simple lifestyle changes can reduce occasional acidity and indigestion. Eating smaller meals, avoiding late-night dinners, identifying foods that trigger symptoms, limiting alcohol, stopping smoking and maintaining a healthy weight can improve digestive health. Avoid lying down immediately after meals, particularly if you experience acid reflux.

However, lifestyle changes should not replace medical evaluation when symptoms persist or warning signs appear. Acidity and indigestion may be common complaints, but recurring discomfort deserves attention. Identifying the cause early can prevent complications and ensure that you receive the right treatment at the right time.

(By Dr Anurag Shetty, Medical Gastroenterologist, KMC Hospital Dr B R Ambedkar Circle Mangalore)

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