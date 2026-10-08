Prolonged use of laptop and other digital screens can contribute to dry-eye symptoms. The problem is not that the screen itself "dries out" the eye, but rather that prolonged visual concentration changes our normal blinking behaviour. When we look at laptops, smartphones or tablets, we tend to blink less frequently. We may also perform incomplete blinks, where the eyelids do not completely meet. Speaking to NDTV, Dr Ramya P, Ophthalmologist, Apollo Hospitals, Jayanagar, Bangalore, said, "Blinking is essential because every blink spreads a fresh layer of tears across the cornea and helps maintain a stable tear film. When blinking decreases, the tear film becomes unstable and evaporates more quickly, resulting in dryness and irritation."

Dry eyes is particularly relevant today because many people spend several continuous hours working on computers, attending online meetings, studying or using smartphones. The symptoms can become more noticeable towards the end of the day and may include burning, gritty sensation, redness, watering, heaviness of the eyes, fluctuating vision and difficulty keeping the eyes open comfortably. But first, let's understand what exactly is dry eyes and why does it happen.

What Is Dry Eyes?

Dry eye disease is a common ocular-surface condition that occurs when the eyes are unable to maintain a healthy and stable tear film. Tears are much more than just water, they contain a complex combination of water, oils, mucus, proteins and other substances that keep the surface of the eye smooth, lubricated and protected.

When the eyes do not produce sufficient tears, or when tears evaporate too quickly because of poor tear quality, patients can develop dry-eye symptoms. These may include burning, stinging, redness, irritation, a gritty or sandy sensation, excessive watering, sensitivity to light and blurred or fluctuating vision. Interestingly, excessive watering can also be a symptom of dry eye.

Dr Ramya said, "Dry eye is not simply a problem of 'not having enough tears.' In many patients, the underlying issue is an unstable tear film, particularly due to dysfunction of the meibomian glands, which produce the oily layer of the tears. This oil layer reduces evaporation. If these glands become blocked or dysfunctional, tears evaporate faster and the eye becomes dry."

Several factors can increase the risk of dry eye, including prolonged screen use, air-conditioned environments, exposure to wind or dust, contact lens use, inadequate sleep, increasing age and certain medications. Eyelid problems and conditions affecting the ocular surface can also contribute.

Easy Ways To Prevent Severe Dry Eyes

The good news is that dry eye is manageable in most patients. Treatment depends on the underlying cause and severity. Preventing severe dry eye begins with simple everyday habits that protect the tear film and maintain the health of the ocular surface. This is particularly important for people who spend long hours in front of computers or smartphones. Here are some easy ways to prevent severe dry eyes.

1. 20-20-20 Rule

"The first and most important measure is to blink frequently and completely, especially during prolonged screen use," said Dr Ramya. Every 20 minutes, look at something approximately 20 feet away for at least 20 seconds. Along with this, consciously performing complete, gentle blinks during screen work can be extremely helpful.

2. Screen Ergonomics

Screen positioning too can make a difference. The monitor should ideally be positioned slightly below eye level and at a comfortable viewing distance. This reduces the amount of ocular surface exposed to the environment and may decrease tear evaporation.

3. Surrounding Environment

The environment also plays an important role. Direct airflow from air-conditioners, fans or car vents can increase tear evaporation. Whenever possible, avoid having air blow directly towards the eyes. In very dry environments, maintaining adequate humidity can also be beneficial.

4. Diet And Hydration

Adequate hydration, good nutrition and sufficient sleep are also important. While simply drinking more water is not a treatment for established dry-eye disease, maintaining normal hydration supports overall ocular-surface health. "A balanced diet containing essential fatty acids and adequate nutrients is also beneficial for general eye health," Dr Ramya.

5. Lubricating Eye Drops

People who experience frequent dryness may benefit from lubricating eye drops. Preservative-free artificial tears are generally preferable when drops are needed frequently, as repeated exposure to preservatives can sometimes irritate the ocular surface.

6. Other Measures

Good eyelid hygiene is another useful preventive measure, particularly in people with blepharitis or meibomian gland dysfunction. Warm compresses and appropriate lid hygiene may help maintain healthy oil secretion from the eyelid glands. Also, contact lens users should follow proper lens hygiene and wearing schedules and should avoid continuing to wear lenses when the eyes are significantly dry or irritated.

Dry eye is often preventable or controllable when addressed early. The goal should not simply be to treat symptoms after they become severe, but to identify risk factors early and maintain a healthy ocular surface. "The key message is that screens are not inherently harmful to the eyes, but prolonged uninterrupted screen use can disturb the tear film and trigger or worsen dry-eye symptoms," added Dr Ramya.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.