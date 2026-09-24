Most people don't think of their eyes when a headache starts. They blame stress, screens, or the weather. But the eyes and the head share nerves, muscles, and blood supply, and quite a few headaches trace back to the visual system rather than the brain itself. Telling them apart matters, because the treatment can range from just rest, a pair of glasses, to a neurological intervention.

Refractive Error and Screen Strain

Uncorrected myopia, hyperopia, or astigmatism forces the eye muscles to work harder to keep an image sharp. That effort shows up as a dull ache across the forehead, usually worse by evening and after long stretches of near work.

Astigmatism is an overlooked cause. Even a small amount that doesn't blur vision noticeably can still make the visual system work overtime, and the strain shows up before the blur does. Screens compound it: staring at a fixed distance for hours reduces blink rate, dries the eye, and locks the focusing muscles in one position.

Convergence Insufficiency

Near work needs two systems working together: accommodation, the eye's ability to focus at near, and vergence, the coordinated inward turning of both eyes. When either is fatigued, or the two fall out of sync, the brain compensates, and that compensation is exhausting.

The result is headaches that build through the workday, and sometimes intermittent double vision. Convergence insufficiency is common and easily missed on a routine check.

Red flag: Words swimming or doubling specifically during near work, or closing one eye to read comfortably, points to a vergence problem, not just a stronger reading prescription.

Ocular Migraine and Visual Aura

Shimmering lights, jagged zigzag lines, or a temporary blind spot before a headache is usually a visual aura, a neurological event rather than eye disease. It typically affects both eyes and clears in twenty to thirty minutes. The eyes appear absolutely normal.

Angle Closure Glaucoma

Acute angle-closure glaucoma causes sudden, severe pain around one eye, often mistaken for migraine or even a stomach infection, since it is often associated with nausea and vomiting. The hallmarks of an acute attack of glaucoma are a red eye, blurred vision, and haloes around lights, with the pupil fixed and mid-dilated. The eye pressure is high, and if untreated, it can cause permanent vision loss. Sometimes, acute anterior uveitis can also present as a red eye with eye pain and a headache.

Red flag: Severe one-sided eye pain with a red eye, haloes, and nausea is an emergency.

Cluster Headache

Cluster headache produces some of the most severe pain a person can experience, centred around one eye, often waking the patient at night. The same-side eye typically waters, reddens, and the lid may droop. Attacks cluster in bouts lasting weeks, then vanish for months, which is where the name comes from.

Optic Neuritis

Optic neuritis, inflammation of the optic nerve, announces itself with pain on eye movement followed by dimming or loss of vision, usually in one eye, over a few days. Some patients also see colours as faded or grey. It matters beyond the eye because it's often the first sign of multiple sclerosis, particularly in younger adults, which is why an MRI is required.

Papilledema

Papilledema is swelling of the optic nerve from raised pressure inside the skull, caused by a brain tumour, a clot in the venous sinuses, or idiopathic intracranial hypertension, which disproportionately affects young, overweight women.

The headache is typically worse when lying down or first thing in the morning, worse with coughing or straining, sometimes with brief greying of vision on standing or a whooshing sound in the ears. That's why an eye exam matters even when a headache seems unrelated to vision. The optic nerve is the one place a doctor can see the effect of brain pressure directly, without imaging.

Red flag: A headache worse on waking, worse with straining, with brief greying of vision or ear ringing, needs an urgent evaluation, not more painkillers.

Giant Cell Arteritis

Giant cell arteritis usually affects people over fifty and can cause sudden, irreversible blindness within days if untreated. The headache sits over the temple, the scalp can feel tender enough that combing hurts, and chewing can bring on jaw pain that eases with rest. This is treated as an emergency the moment it's suspected, often with steroids started before test results return, since the risk of waiting is permanent vision loss.

Red flag: New headache after fifty, with scalp tenderness or jaw pain on chewing, needs urgent same-day assessment.

Sinusitis

Sinusitis causes a genuine ache around the eyes, worse on bending forward, and is frequently mistaken for eye disease when it's really sinus inflammation pressing on shared nerve pathways; nasal congestion is the giveaway.

Dry Eye and Blepharitis-related headaches

Blepharitis and meibomian gland dysfunction, chronic inflammation of the eyelid margins, add to strain-related headaches by worsening dry eye, though they rarely cause headache on their own.

What Actually Helps:

Get your prescription checked: Even a small uncorrected refractive error can drive daily headaches

Even a small uncorrected refractive error can drive daily headaches Address the near-work system: Ask about convergence and accommodative testing if headaches build specifically with reading or screens

Ask about convergence and accommodative testing if headaches build specifically with reading or screens Practice screen hygiene: The 20-20-20 rule, conscious blinking, and proper screen distance cut down strain

Know when a headache isn't ordinary. A red, painful eye, a headache after fifty with scalp tenderness, pain on eye movement with dimming vision, or a headache worse lying down with greying vision all need prompt evaluation, not another round of painkillers.

Any change in the nature of headache, from what is usual for you, needs to be evaluated by a doctor.

Most headaches will pass with an early night or a stronger pair of glasses. But if something feels different from your usual headache: the pain is worse, your vision is affected, or it's come with symptoms you haven't had before, get it looked at properly rather than reaching for another strip of painkillers.

The eye is often the only place where damage from the brain shows itself before it becomes permanent. Which is why the headache that feels different needs you to see your doctor.

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