Indian Americans Have Higher Diabetes Risk Even With Normal BMI: Study Reveals The Hidden Risk

In the fast-paced world, maintaining a healthy balance is hard. From deadlines to changing lifestyles and irregular eating habits, health often takes a back seat. While many people may assume that staying within a normal weight range means they are doing fine, a new study has highlighted why that may not always be the case.

Research focusing on South Asian adults living in the US has shed light on a worrying diabetes risk among the community.

The findings suggest that Indian and South Asian adults can face significant metabolic risks even when they do not appear overweight.

The MASALA study, which followed South Asian adults in the US, examined their metabolic and cardiovascular health and found important differences in diabetes and prediabetes among Indians living in the US and those living in India.

One comparison involving Asian Indians in Chennai and the US found that 38% of participants in Chennai had diabetes, compared with 24% among those in the US.

However, prediabetes was more common among Indians living in the US, affecting 33% compared with 24% in Chennai.

That finding matters because prediabetes can progress to diabetes.

A US-based doctor has shared the finding on Instagram and said, "Living abroad doesn't mean leaving your diabetes risk behind. Your BMI may look normal, but your metabolic health could tell a different story."

A MASALA follow-up study tracked 481 South Asian adults to understand how their blood sugar changed over five years. Researchers found that 32% experienced worsening blood sugar levels during the period. Some participants moved from normal glucose levels to prediabetes or diabetes, while others progressed from prediabetes to diabetes.

The researchers also found that visceral fat and high blood pressure were associated with this progression, highlighting why metabolic risk needs to be identified early.

Why are South Asians at higher risk?

The risk is not simply about body weight.

South Asians can have lower muscle mass, higher insulin resistance, more visceral and liver fat, and reduced insulin-production capacity. This means someone can have a seemingly healthy or normal BMI while still carrying significant metabolic risk.

In other words, the weighing scale does not tell the whole story.

What can you do?

You don't have to wait for diabetes to take action. Small, consistent lifestyle changes can support better blood sugar control and overall metabolic health:

Walk for 15 minutes after meals to stay active and support blood sugar management.

Include around 20g of protein and 8g of fibre at every meal to help build balanced meals.

Maintain a consistent sleep schedule, aiming to go to bed and wake up at the same time at least five days a week.

Include strength training at least twice a week to support muscle health and metabolic fitness.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.