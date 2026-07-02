Ageing is a natural part of life, but the habits you build in your 20s can have a lasting impact on how your skin, body, and overall health age over the years. While many people focus on anti-ageing treatments later in life, experts say the right prevention in your early days is far more effective than depending on expensive treatments later.

In the latest Instagram video, Harvard and Stanford-trained gastroenterologist Dr Saurabh Sethi shares the anti-ageing habits he wishes he had started in his 20s and highlights simple yet powerful lifestyle changes that can help protect your health, preserve youthful skin and support healthy ageing.

“It's not a serum, it's not a supplement, it's your gut,” he shares before diving into the important factors people should take care of in their 20s.

Chronic Inflammation

According to Dr Sethi, it is one of the biggest drivers of visible aging. “Most chronic inflammation starts in a damaged gut lining, long before it shows up on your skin,” he shares.

Fibre for Skin

He reveals that fibre does more to our skins than most anti-ageing creams can ever do. He suggests 30 grams of fibre a day feeds the bacteria that produce compounds protecting the cells from oxidative stress, which drives visible ageing.

Poor Sleep

“Poor sleep is linked to shifts in your gut bacteria,” he shares, explaining that research shows sleep disruption can alter the microbiome. “An imbalanced microbiome shows up as dull skin, low energy, and slow digestion,” he adds.

Say No to Sugar

According to Dr Sethi, sugar not only ages your skin but also damages the gut lining too. He explains, “Glycation damages collagen throughout your body, including the gut barrier that keeps inflammation in check.”

Importance of a Resilient Gut

In his opinion, people who age the best all share one thing in common, that is, a resilient gut. “Not genetics alone, not products. A gut that's been protected for decades, not repaired in a panic at 50,” helps people to age more gracefully, he shares.

Dr Sethi ends the post by sharing his personal experience. He explains that although he is currently 44 years old, he feels better than when he was 34 all because he stopped looking outside his gut and paid more attention to his body and built a resilient gut.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.