Stress is no longer just a mental burden; it is becoming a full-body health concern. When it becomes chronic, it can influence multiple systems in the body, affecting hormones, gut health and immunity.

Nutritionist Anjali Mukerjee states that if you experience symptoms such as fatigue, weight gain, poor digestion and low immunity, they are often linked to a common root cause: unregulated stress.

"Stress is not always the sole cause, but it is one of the most consistent contributors to long-term health issues," Mukerjee writes in her Instagram post. "Your stress is affecting your body. What you feel.. your body carries," she adds.

She explains the impact of chronic stress on the body:

Chronic stress: Physical impact includes poor digestion, bloating, fatigue, low energy and brain fog. Biological link: Elevated cortisol reduces digestive efficiency.

Poor sleep: Physical impact includes hormonal imbalance, increased cravings and weight gain. Biological link: disrupted cortisol–melatonin rhythm.

Stress eating: Physical impact includes sugar cravings, emotional eating patterns and insulin resistance. Biological link: cortisol increases glucose demand.

Low immunity: Physical impact includes frequent infections, slow recovery and inflammation. Biological link: chronic stress suppresses the immune response.

Cardiovascular stress: Physical impact includes high blood pressure, increased heart rate and vascular strain. Biological link: sympathetic overdrive (fight-or-flight response).

Mental overload: Physical impact includes anxiety, irritability and lack of focus. Biological link: neurotransmitter imbalance.

Hormonal imbalance: Physical impact includes thyroid disruption, PCOS/metabolic issues and fat storage. Biological link: chronic cortisol disrupts endocrine balance.

Gut imbalance: Physical impact includes IBS, acidity, poor microbiome and inflammation. Biological link: gut-brain axis dysregulation.

Chronic fatigue: Physical impact includes persistent tiredness, low motivation and burnout. Biological link: HPA axis overactivation and nutrient depletion.

"Stress is not just a mental experience—it is a full-body response. Healing requires an integrated approach: nutrition, lifestyle, and nervous system regulation," Anjali Mukerjee concludes.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.