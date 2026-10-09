Maintaining liver health is crucial, as this vital organ plays a central role in processing nutrients, filtering toxins, and producing bile. However, many people overlook the importance of monitoring their liver health until symptoms become severe. Fortunately, there are several simple physical indicators that can help you assess your liver's condition at home. These are some of the early warning signs of liver dysfunction.

4 At-home tests for liver health

Here are four key signs to watch for that may indicate liver problems.

1. Changes in the colour of skin and eyes

One of the most recognisable signs of liver dysfunction is jaundice, which manifests as a yellowing of the skin and the whites of the eyes. This occurs when the liver fails to adequately process bilirubin, a byproduct of the breakdown of red blood cells. This causes the pigment to build up in the bloodstream and deposit into body tissues, starting with the eyes. If you notice a yellowish tint to your skin or eyes, it's essential to consult a doctor.

In addition to jaundice, rashes can be another indicator of liver issues. The liver helps to process hormones and eliminate toxins. When it's not functioning properly, this can lead to skin problems such as itchy rashes or unusual spots.

READ | Fatty Liver Disease Is Rising Fast And Most People Don't Know They Have It

2. Abdominal discomfort and swelling

Your liver's health can often be indicated by discomfort in the abdominal region. If you notice persistent pain or a sensation of fullness in the upper right side of your abdomen, it could point to liver distress. This discomfort can arise from inflammation, fatty liver disease, or other liver issues.

Additionally, abdominal swelling, also known as ascites, can occur when the liver is severely compromised. Ascites results from fluid accumulation in the abdominal cavity due to increased pressure from damaged liver blood vessels.

3. Changes in digestive health

The liver is responsible for producing bile, which aids in the digestion of fats. Therefore, changes in your digestive health can provide clues about your liver function. Bowel movements that are pale or clay-coloured can indicate that the liver is not producing enough bile, affecting your digestion and absorption of nutrients.

Conversely, you may also experience changes in appetite or unexplained weight loss. If you notice a sudden aversion to food or experience significant weight changes, these could be signs of liver distress. Pay attention to the consistency, colour, and frequency of your bowel movements, as these can indicate how well your liver is functioning.

READ | Is Grade 1 Fatty Liver Dangerous? Causes, Symptoms And How To Manage The Condition

4. Colour of your urine

While the clarity and shade of your urine frequently change based on how much water you drink, a persistent, deeply dark colour that does not improve with hydration is a strong warning sign. When the liver fails to clear excess bilirubin from the bloodstream, the kidneys step in to help filter it out. The high concentration of bilirubin excreted through your urinary tract stains the urine a dark amber, tea, or cola-like brown colour.

Being proactive about your liver health is essential, and paying attention to these physical indicators can be a vital first step. While these signs can help you monitor your liver function at home, they should not replace regular check-ups with your doctor. Timely diagnosis can help reverse liver damage.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.