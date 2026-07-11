Most people finish dinner and head straight to the sofa, scroll through their phones, or get ready for bed. But health experts say one simple habit after your evening meal can make a real difference to your digestion and overall health. And the best part? It does not cost a thing or take much time.

A short walk after dinner has long been linked to better digestion, improved blood sugar control and overall wellbeing. Now, Dr Saurabh Sethi, MD, MPH, a gastroenterologist trained at AIIMS, Harvard, and Stanford University, has shared why he never skips this habit.

In an Instagram post, Dr Sethi explains the three reasons he walks after dinner every day.

1. It Helps Your Stomach Empty Faster

According to Dr Sethi, walking after a meal "accelerates gastric emptying." In simple words, it helps food move through your stomach more efficiently.

He explains that walking stimulates gut movement, which can lead to less bloating, less acid reflux, and less constipation. A gentle walk also helps your digestive system do its job without putting extra stress on the body.

2. It Reduces Blood Sugar Spikes

The second reason is better blood sugar control. Dr Sethi says that even a 10-minute walk after eating can reduce the rise in blood sugar levels compared to sitting down after a meal. This happens because your muscles use some of the glucose from your meal while you are moving, helping your body manage it more efficiently.

3. It Is the Simplest Gut Health Habit

Dr Sethi believes people often overlook this easy habit. "People spend money on detox juices and programmes, but a 10-minute walk after dinner is free, requires nothing, and has decades of clinical evidence behind it," he says.

You do not need a long workout or an intense fitness routine. Just a relaxed 10-minute walk after dinner could support digestion, help control blood sugar, and become one of the easiest healthy habits to stick with.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.