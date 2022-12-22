Liver Health: Nutritionist Shares 7 Tips To Deal With Fatty Liver Diseases

People with fatty liver should avoid excess consumption of sugar

The New Year is just here and we have started chalking up plans to make the most of the event. However, going overboard with your alcohol intake frequently can be detrimental to your health. According to nutritionist Anjali Mukerjee, consumption of alcohol for a long period of time can lead to a condition called alcohol-associated liver disease where fat gets accumulated in the liver. However, this doesn't mean that teetotalers are completely out of the danger zone. Even if you don't drink a drop of alcohol, fatty tissues can still build up in your liver, a condition called non-alcoholic fatty liver disease (NAFLD). The nutritionist says that the condition is quite common in Indian and excessive intake of sugar and fructose is the major factor behind it.

She adds that this can impact our brain health and result in cognitive decline. Hence, she lists seven tips that can help us tackle the condition.

Liver health: Tips to deal with fatty liver disease

1. Omega-3 supplements

Anjali Mukerjee says that taking omega-3 supplements can help reduce inflammation in the liver if one is suffering from NAFLD or alcohol-associated liver disease.

2. Shed off some weight

Losing some kilos can also help manage fatty liver conditions. The nutritionist suggests that losing some overall fat from the body can lead to a reduction of fat from the liver.

3. Milk thistle

Calling milk thistle one of the best herbs that support the liver, Anjali Mukerjee says that the herb can be highly effective in cutting down the fat buildup in the liver significantly.

4. Vitamin E

Another nutrient that can help you deal with the condition is vitamin E. It is rich in antioxidants and can ease inflammation in the liver.

5. Exercise

By engaging in some form of physical activity on a regular basis, you can not only stay active but also lose some fat from the liver.

6. Irritants

There are certain things or irritants that can harm your liver and aggravate the condition of your fatty liver for you. The nutritionist advises against the consumption of tobacco, alcohol, and excessive medicines.

7. Sugar

Anjali Mukerjee also warns about the excessive use of sugar in the diet. She suggests that one should avoid taking fruit juices, ice creams, and any dessert that contain excessive sugar as the liver can have a hard time handling it.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.