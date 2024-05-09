Liver Health: Make These 5 Diet Changes To Prevent Liver Diseases

A nutrient-dense diet can help keep your liver healthy

Your liver is responsible for several body processes. A healthy liver is crucial for your overall health. However, liver diseases have become quite common these days. Non-alcoholic fatty liver disease is one of the most common liver conditions. Eating a well-rounded, wholesome diet is crucial for maintaining liver health. It can help prevent the risk of developing several liver conditions. Several foods are naturally loaded with compounds that can help protect against fat buildup in the liver, reduce inflammation and oxidative stress and improve liver enzymes. To help keep liver disease at bay, here we've a few diet tips and some foods that help you boost liver health.

Diet tips for a healthy liver

1. Do not consume foods with high fat, sugar or salt content

Fatty foods are unhealthy for your liver. They make your liver work harder and may trigger the risk of excess liver fat. Similarly, consumption of too much salt and sugar for prolonged periods could contribute to fatty liver diseases.

2. Drink alcohol in moderation

Alcohol consumption severely affects your liver health. Alcohol is a major cause of fatty liver diseases and other liver conditions. Therefore, it is wise to consume alcohol in moderation. If you have an existing liver condition, your doctor may advise you to quit alcohol.

3. Eat a balanced diet

A nutrient-dense diet can help keep your liver healthy. A well-balanced diet can provide you with several essential nutrients that can keep your liver as well as body healthy.

4. Hydration is crucial

Drinking enough water is essential for your body to function properly. It assists in flushing out waste from the body and promotes liver function.

5. Add anti-inflammatory foods to diet

Anti-inflammatory foods can help repair a fatty liver. Nuts, turmeric, fatty fish, green leafy vegetables, berries, green tea, broccoli and olive oil are some foods that can help prevent damage and reduce inflammation in your liver.

Foods to eat:

Coffee, tea, berries, grapes, olive oil, fatty fish, nuts, oats, turmeric, garlic, whole grains, leafy greens, fresh vegetables and fruits, avocados and legumes.

Foods to avoid:

Fried foods, alcohol, added sugar, too much salt, red meat, highly processed foods and baked items.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.