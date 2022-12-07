Liver Health: Cleanse Your Liver Naturally With These 7 Simple Yet Effective Tips

Starting your day with lime water can help boost liver health

Liver is an essential organ, responsible for multiple functions in the body. From production of bile juice, and blood cleansing, to better digestive health, and storage of essential minerals and vitamins, this organ is a multitasker. Knowing the importance of the liver, it is essential to ensure that it's performing to the best of its abilities. It is no surprise that diet has a crucial role to play in maintaining liver health. According to nutritionist Anjali Mukerjee, adopting a healthy lifestyle and a liver-cleanse diet to remove toxins from the body is the best strategy to stay away from diseases.

7 ways to boost liver health naturally

From amping up the water intake to swearing by raw fruits and vegetables, the health expert, in her latest Instagram post, highlighted seven tips to tweak into the daily diet.

Start your day with a glass of lime juice in warm water.

Drink at least 6-8 glasses of filtered water every day. And, in addition, 2-3 glasses of hot water (like tea). This water intake will not only cleanse the liver and kidneys but will also assist in weight loss.

Fresh vegetable juices can do wonders for your liver. Drink a glass of carrot, beetroot and spinach juice or you can also consume a glass of wheatgrass juice, both are potent liver cleansers.

At least 40% of your diet should include raw fruits and vegetables, as per the health expert. This is because raw foods are rich in enzymes, which aid digestion and enhance the liver's capacity to remove toxins.

In a bid to maintain liver health, avoid refined sugar and maida. Both ingredients make the liver work much harder, which results in an overgrowth of unfriendly bacteria.

Eat sprouted pulses like mung, matki, black chana, green chana and sprouted wheat as they increase the liver's cleansing properties.

"Avoid saturated fats existing in whole milk, mutton, pork, beef, the skin of chicken, processed and fried foods," said Anjali Mukerjee. When consumed regularly and extensively, saturated fats take a toll on your liver.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.