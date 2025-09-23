Lifestyle Coach Shares Brain Calming Exercises To Practice Before Bed

Many of us struggle with achieving a calm mind and restful sleep after a long, tiring day. The constant bombardment of stress, anxiety and stimulating activities can make it challenging to wind down and prepare the body for a good night's sleep.

To tackle the issue, lifestyle coach Luke Coutinho suggests incorporating nighttime brain exercises into one's routine. Designed to calm the mind, reduce stress and anxiety and promote relaxation, these exercises are simple enough to do and can be a game-changer for your sleep health.

Brain exercises to do before bed for improved cognitive and brain health



1. Crossword/Sudoku



Puzzles like Sudoku and crosswords can improve cognitive skills such as memory, logic, reasoning, and problem-solving. Engaging with puzzles keeps your brain active and challenged, which is crucial for maintaining cognitive health.

2. Mentally rehearse an activity that you will perform tomorrow



Mentally rehearsing a planned activity, such as a workout or task, for a few minutes before bed can improve cognitive function and brain health by engaging your brain in a positive way. This exercise helps to strengthen neural pathways and can reduce stress. It's a form of visual exercise that prepares your brain for the next day's events.

3. Mindfulness/meditation



Practice focused breathing, guided meditation, or body scan techniques reduce stress, enhance attention and strengthen memory. You can also try techniques like the 4-7-8 breathing method or listen to meditation podcasts to quiet your mind and improve sleep. Even short daily sessions of 5-10 minutes can be beneficial.

4. Reflect on good things that happened in your day



This is a valuable bedtime brain exercise that promotes positive thinking and gratitude. It strengthens neural pathways associated with positive emotions and can reduce stress, ultimately supporting mental well-being.

5. Deep sleep



Deep sleep is essential for physical and mental recovery. It strengthens your immune system and regulates hormones. Better sleep quality promotes physical restoration, including muscle repair and bone growth, while also supporting brain functions like learning and clearing brain waste.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.