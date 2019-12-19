Lemon Water Helps With Weight Loss, But May Cause These Side Effects Too: Take Note Of Them, Says Luke Coutinho

Lemon water must be avoided if you have stomach or mouth ulcers

Weight loss tips: Lemon water is a popular morning tonic that people take for better metabolism and even quick weight loss. However, the same lemon water might not show the same consequences for everyone. The mindset to overdo something is not something which will work in your favour, according to lifestyle coach Luke Coutinho. In one of his recent live sessions on Facebook, he mentions that lemon water does make your body more alkaline, which in turn helps in burning of fat. This, however, does not mean that the more lemon water you drink, the more fat you will burn.

Lemon water: Why it may not always be the best option for you

It is important to understand that just because lemon water is a popular remedy for digestion, metabolism, etc, it doesn't mean that it will show the same effects on your body. Whenever you are trying something new, it needs to be done slowly and safely, while observing if it suiting your body or not.

Lemon water is a rich source of Vitamin C and can work as a great immunity booster, if it suits you. It definitely helps in alkalising the body. But, there are some side effects of drinking it, which cannot be ignored.

1. 1-3 cups of lemon water in a day is good enough to reap benefits from it. Drinking lemon water throughout the day can cause damage to tooth enamel. This is because lemon water is acidic in nature.

Drinking lemon water in excess can cause damage to tooth enamel

2. For those who already have a weak enamel, even 1 or 2 cups of lemon water can cause damage. Drink lemon water through a straw to prevent damage to your enamel.

3. Consuming lemon water with sugar in can worsen tooth cavities. Cavities contain bacteria that feeds on sugar.

4. Lemon water must be avoided when you have mouth ulcers as it can aggravate ulcers.

5. Lemon water can be considered to be an excellent remedy for acidity. But, lemon water can also make some people highly acidic. If you feel uneasy after drinking it, then it is not suiting you and you must avoid its consumption.

6. This drink must also be avoided if you have stomach ulcers.

7. Drinking lemon water can also be harmful if you joint pain and arthritis pain as it can aggravate the pain.

Lemon water may worsen joint pain and arthritis pain

8. People with migraine and severe headaches should check their lemon water consumption. Luke says that there is a direct connection between citrus and migraine headaches. If you get these symptoms too often, its time to cut back on intake of lemon water.

(Luke Coutinho, Holistic Lifestyle Coach - Integrative Medicine)

