Migraine Myths: 5 Myths About Migraine Pain You Must Stop Believing

Migraine: It is a myth that migraine only occurs in adults. Migraines can happen to children as well

Migraine is referred to severe headache accompanied by nausea, vomiting and sensitivity to light. On an average migraine pain lasts from 4 hours to 3 days and may sometimes last longer. Migraine is reportedly more common in women than men. Causes of migraine are not known exactly. The causes seem to be related to changes in brain as well as genes that run in families. You can even inherit triggers that give you migraine like fatigue, bright lights, headaches, weather changes and others. In this article, we are going to talk about common myths around migraines that have been doing rounds. Keep reading to know what they are.

Myths about migraines you must stop believing

Myth 1: Migraines are just headaches

It is important to note that headaches are only one symptom of migraine. Along with headaches, migraines also cause nausea, sensitivity to light, difficulty in concentration, vertigo, weakness, vomiting and loss of consciousness.

Myth 2: Only adults have migraine

Migraines can occur to children as well. In fact, children as young as five years can experience migraine headaches. They can also experience abdominal pain, irritability, episodic confusion, severe dizziness, difficulty in concentration and extreme tiredness.

Myth 3: You don't have migraine, it is probably sinus headache

Sinus headaches cause pain in front of the head and side of the nose, along with yellow coloured mucous from the nose, and fever. Migraine headache can be confused with a sinus headache because of its location, the pressure they cause on these regions, stuffy nasal passages, redness in eyes. What's more is that sinus medications can help in relieving migraine headache, thus perpetuating the belief that it is indeed a sinus headache.

Migraine pain can often be confused with sinus headache

Photo Credit: iStock

Myth 4: Only women have migraines

Women are three times more likely to have migraines, but men do suffer from migraines. While 18-20% women suffer from migraine, 8-10% men too suffer from migraine. But the same goes undiagnosed.

Myth 5: Migraines hit only one side of the brain

Migraines can be one-sided or they can involve the whole head, or even the back of the head or neck, and sometimes the face too. Nearly half of the patients do not vomit during every episode of migraine and a majority of migraine patients don't have any aura (visual or sensory symptoms caused by migraine). Only some migraine patients get aura and in only a few episodes of headache.

