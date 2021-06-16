Lemon In Lukewarm Water: Here's Why You Should Start Your Day With This Drink

Morning rituals: Try this simple drink with the goodness of lemons

Highlights Lemons are loaded with vitamin C that can boost immunity

You can also add a pinch of rock salt to this drink

It will also help boost digestion

From our grandparents to parents — for years, we have heard about the goodness of lemon from each one of them. A combination of lemon and cold water does wonders in summers, doesn't it? But did you know that half-a-lemon squeezed into a glass of lukewarm water has multiple health and immunity benefits? Lifestyle coach, Luke Coutinho, in his latest post on Instagram, has shared a simple morning drink that has the goodness of lemons. Luke said that if lemon suits you, it could be one of the most powerful drinks you can wake up to.

“Squeeze a wedge of lemon into a glass of lukewarm water and sip it warm," says Luke. In the next slide of his post, he said that we could also add a pinch of pink salt and half-a-tsp of honey to make it even better, but it was totally up to us.

The post further explained that it wasn't a weight-loss drink, with Luke adding that no such thing existed. However, the morning drink Luke suggested was loaded with Vitamin C, minerals and it was great for your metabolism.

Photo Credit: iStock

He wrote that the super refreshing drink also boosts a person's immunity it becomes naturally alkaline once it mixes with your saliva. “You can build on it by adding turmeric, ginger, cumin, ajwain etc," he said.

Besides sharing the great morning drink, Luke also asked his followers if they had finished their asanas, breathing, meditation, prayer, sunshine, intentions for the day.

A few weeks ago, Luke had shared a healthy way to include raw garlic in our daily routine — its raw garlic, soaked in unpasteurised honey. According to Luke Coutinho, honey-soaked garlic “is great for cold, cough, viral infections, liver function, immunity, and your digestive system." He further states, "You can't go wrong with this age-old remedy." Read more about it here.

So, go ahead, make these health-benefiting ingredients part of your daily routine. You don't have to go far to find these. Just scour your pantry, and we're sure you'll find them there.

(Luke Coutinho, Holistic Lifestyle Coach - Integrative and Lifestyle Medicine)

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.