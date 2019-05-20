MondayMotivation: Keto Diet On A Budget- Is It Possible?

Keto diet can be followed on a budget by preparing your meals in advance

Highlights Keto diet needn't necessarily be expensive You can follow it on a set budget Going for affordable food alternatives can help

Keto diet is a popular diet for helping people achieve quick weight loss. Many people associate keto diet with expensiveness, considering it impossible to practice on a budget. The budget part is usually considered as a downside of practising ketogenic diet. Keto diet as we know is a health trend going all around the world. From Kourtney and Kim Kardashian to Tanmay Bhat, many celebrities have been following this particular dietary practice. It is a diet which involves high fat, moderate protein and low-carb foods. Keto diet has been successful instant results for weight loss.

In this article, we see how keto diet can be followed on a set budget. Recently, British tabloid 'The Sun' shared the weight loss story of Holly, who spent £281.88/month. But is it possible to maintain keto diet on a budget?

Also read: Why Eggs Are Ideal For Keto Diet: Decoding Health Benefits

Keto diet for quick weight loss: Is it possible to follow keto diet on a budget?

Every plan has got an alternative. Let us look at how keto can be practised on a budget.

1. Plan ahead: Maintain a systematic schedule. Plan your grocery shopping list. This will help in keeping your meals and required portions on track. Buy only items that are absolutely necessary. This will provide the additional benefit of reducing risk of binge eating. Plan weekly meals in advance by creating a shopping list and stick to it. This will prevent unnecessary spending and impulsive purchases.

2. Get affordable alternatives: You will get to find products, which has got an expensive and under-priced version in every food category. As you go for the affordable alternative instead of the expensive one, you will be able to save quite an amount of money. Affordable shopping doesn't mean that you need to compromise on the taste and nutritional value.

Also read: Missing Rotis On Keto Diet? Try These Protein-Rich Low-Carb Rotis For Quick Weight Loss

Vegetables: You can opt for frozen vegetables, instead of low-carb vegetables. They have a longer shelf life and you can buy them in bulk.

Keto diet on a budget can be followed by opting for frozen foods

Photo Credit: iStock

Cheese: Cheese is the main go-to-fat source for the keto diet. Go for regular cheese and prefer cheese in one piece (not shredded) and grate it yourself.

Fish: A combined source of fat and protein can be awesome and expensive at the very same time. You can opt for canned fish when following a keto diet. However, we do not recommend consumption of canned or processed foods in any form. They come with harmful preservatives and added sodium, which can be especially harmful for people with high blood pressure. Nonetheless, if your blood pressure is normal and you are not suffering from any other health condition, you can have canned fish on a keto diet (but only for a very limited period of time).

Poultry and meat: Poultry consumers should focus on specific pieces. Chicken thighs and legs are way cheaper than breasts piece. In most cases, it's also cheaper to get the cuts straight from a butcher, instead from a supermarket.

3. Bulk shopping: As mentioned above, go for local butchers where you can buy meat in bulk. Go for canned and frozen goods in bulk when there are discounts. Go for bargains like discounted foods or cheap store brands or products with damaged packaging. The plus point of buying in bulk is that it gets you extra discounts.

Also read: Keto Diet Vs Low-Carb Diet: Which Is Better For Quick Weight Loss?

4. Meal prep: Create a ketogenic meal plan, prepare your food in advance, at home. It's very simple. Dining out can be expensive (more if you are restricted by keto choices). Cooking at home gives you the freedom to go as simple as you like it. Simpler meal means cleaner, cheaper and faster meal. It's essential to keep non-starchy veggies, good protein, and plenty of healthy fats.

5. Intermittent fasting:Intermittent fasting is an eating pattern where you cycle between fasting and eating. In simple terms, maintain 7-8 hour window (like skip breakfast and focus on the lunch).

Following these steps can help you follow keto diet on a budget. Try them and let us know how it works for you.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.

Get the latest election news, live updates and election schedule for Lok Sabha Elections 2019 on ndtv.com/elections. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for updates from each of the 543 parliamentary seats for the 2019 Indian general elections. Election results will be out on May 23.