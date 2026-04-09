Is Plain Yogurt Safe For Your 6-Month-Old? A guide To Starting Solids Safely

As soon as the baby turns 6 months old, mothers often get anxious about starting solids. Starting solids with a 6-month-old is an exciting and transformative journey for both the mother and the baby. It marks a significant milestone as babies begin to transition from a diet solely based on milk to trying out different foods for the first time. Recently, a group of medical experts, including paediatricians and nutritionists, has officially recommended plain, unsweetened yogurt as a healthy and safe food for babies starting at 6 months old.

Why is yogurt good for babies?

It's full of protein, calcium, and vitamins that help babies grow strong bones and muscles.

It contains probiotics that help build a healthy digestive system and a strong immune system.

Even though babies shouldn't drink regular cow's milk until they are 1 year old, they can eat yogurt. This is because the fermentation process breaks down the milk in a way that makes it much easier on a baby's tummy.

What kind should you give them?

Plain and unsweetened

Full fat

Unprocessed

The experts have also clarified that yogurt does not cause extra mucus, inflammation, or respiratory issues. The calcium content can actually help protect a baby's teeth. Most babies tolerate yogurt well, even those who might have a slight sensitivity to lactose.

Safety tips to consider

Avoid raw milk: Only give babies yogurt made from pasteurised milk to avoid dangerous bacteria.

Only give babies yogurt made from pasteurised milk to avoid dangerous bacteria. Watch for allergies: Like any new food, introduce it slowly and watch for signs of a milk allergy, like a rash or vomiting.

Like any new food, introduce it slowly and watch for signs of a milk allergy, like a rash or vomiting. No honey: Never mix honey into a baby's yogurt if they are under 12 months old, as it can cause a serious type of food poisoning.

How to prepare your 6-month-old for solids

This process can bring joy, challenges, and a sense of discovery for both the baby and the mother. Here's a guide to help navigate this journey:

Most health organisations, including the World Health Organisation, recommend starting solids around six months of age. Signs that your baby is ready include:

Holding their head up steadily

Sitting up with minimal support

Showing interest in food

Losing the tongue, allowing them to swallow solids

Types of solid foods

When starting solids, you can introduce various textures and flavours, but it's important to begin with single-ingredient foods. Some popular first foods include:

Pureed fruits like bananas, apples or pears

Pureed vegetables like sweet potatoes, carrots and peas

Pureed legumes like lentils or chickpeas

Preparing for the journey

1. Gather supplies: You'll need simple tools like a high chair, soft-tipped spoons, small bowls, and bibs. Make sure to have a good stash of fresh fruits and vegetables.

2. Consult with a paediatrician: Before starting, it's always good to discuss your plans with your baby's doctor to address any concerns or allergies.

3. Watch for allergens: Introduce common allergens one at a time (e.g., eggs, peanuts, dairy) to monitor for any reactions. The current guidelines suggest introducing allergens earlier rather than later to help reduce the risk of allergies.

The feeding process

1. Start slow: Begin with a small amount, about a teaspoon, of pureed food. Gradually increase the quantity as your baby gets the hang of it.

2. Consistency is key: Aim for a smooth puree at first, and as your baby's mouth and swallowing skills develop, you can progress to slightly thicker textures.

3. Follow your baby's cues: Pay attention to your baby's reactions. If they turn their head away or refuse the food, it's okay to try again another day.

4. Routine matters: Establishing a routine can help your baby know what to expect. Try to feed them at the same time each day.

As your baby becomes comfortable with solid foods, you can introduce more variety and textures. Around 8-9 months, you can start offering:

Soft, mashed foods

Small pieces of fruit and vegetables

Finger foods like small, soft pieces of bread or pasta

Starting solids is a journey filled with experimentation and learning for both mother and baby. It's not just about nutrition; it's also about developing a lifelong relationship with food. You must always check with a paediatrician to understand how to navigate this journey.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.