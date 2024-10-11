Interval Training To Surya Namaskar: Nutritionist Suggests 4 Fitness Principles

Anjali Mukerjee says working out empty stomach helps in extra burn of calories

Finding time for fitness can be challenging in today's world. Between demanding work schedules, family responsibilities and social commitments, it is easy to let exercise fall by the wayside. But fitness doesn't always require a rigorous gym routine. Nutritionist Anjali Mukerjee has shared valuable insights on Instagram about four simple principles that can help individuals shed weight and lead healthier lives without the need for extensive workout sessions. With just three months left until the new year, she has encouraged her followers to make these last few months count by prioritising their health. Her motivational caption reads, "Just 3 months left to 2025-let's make them count! Tips for your fitness. Your journey to a healthier YOU starts now!"

The four fitness principles, according to the nutritionist

Exercise on an empty stomach (That's easy!) - Anjali Mukerjee says this helps in extra burn of calories. Other benefits include improvement in mental clarity and focus, enhancement of human growth hormone (HGH) production, increase in autophagy (cellular renewal), better digestion and reduced bloating.

Engage multiple muscle groups whenever possible (like in Surya Namaskar). The major benefits of this efficient, time-saving workout are increased calorie burn, improved overall strength, stability, coordination and balance and reduced injury risk by strengthening supporting muscles.

Vary your heart rate throughout (as in interval training) - The nutritionist pens in her caption, "Keep your heart rate guessing with intervals." Other benefits included improved cardiovascular health and insulin sensitivity, better caloric burn and weight loss, enhancement of anaerobic endurance and reduced inflammation and oxidative stress.

Exercise strenuously and vigorously (strength training) - Anjali Mukerjee adds, "Build strength and go all out." This also helps in improving bone density, enhancing metabolism and fat loss, improving mental health which in turns gives better sleep quality

This is not the first time Anjali Mukerjee has shared her two cents on quick and easy fitness regimes. Previously, she shared tips on how to lose weight effectively and easily. Read on to learn more.

