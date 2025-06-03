7 Tips On How To Stay Fit While Travelling Without Missing Out On The Fun

Quick Read Summary is AI generated, newsroom reviewed. Staying fit while travelling can be easy with smart strategies: walk everywhere, add fitness into your plans, use lightweight gear, choose active accommodations, utilise travel days for recovery, and monitor your diet.

Let's be honest: Keeping fit while travelling isn't always easy. Between indulgent local food, long flights, and jam-packed itineraries, your regular workout routine can quickly fall by the wayside. But keeping active on the go doesn't have to mean waking up at 6am to hit the hotel gym. With a few clever tweaks and a little bit of motivation, you can enjoy your holiday and stay in shape — without feeling like you're punishing yourself. Whether you're off on a city break, a beach holiday, or a work trip, here are smart, realistic tips for staying fit while travelling — no bootcamp required.

Here Are 7 Essential Tips To Stay Fit While Travelling:

1. Walk Everywhere (Seriously, Everywhere)

The simplest way to stay active while travelling? Ditch the taxis and walk. Not only will it help you clock in thousands of steps a day, it's also one of the best ways to see a destination up close. According to the NHS, adults should aim for at least 150 minutes of moderate aerobic activity a week — and brisk walking counts. Try skipping the metro and walking between sights, or exploring different neighbourhoods on foot. Apps like Citymapper or Google Maps can help you plan pedestrian-friendly routes, and you'll often stumble upon great cafes or viewpoints you'd never spot from a car.

2. Build Fitness Into Your Itinerary

This one's all about mindset. Instead of carving out time for a traditional workout, think about how you can sneak fitness into your actual plans. Going to the beach? Swim laps or take a surfing lesson. Visiting the mountains? Schedule in a hike. Heading to Tokyo or New York? Sign up for a dance class or an active city tour. These types of activities also help you experience a destination in a more local, hands-on way — and they burn a fair number of calories while you're at it.

3. Use Carry-On-Friendly Fitness Gear

You don't need a suitcase full of gym equipment to stay in shape on the road. Resistance bands, skipping ropes and collapsible yoga mats all pack light and can transform any hotel room or park into a mini gym. Want something even easier? A pair of good-quality trainers and a set of workout clothes are enough to get started. Download bodyweight workout apps like Nike Training Club or FitOn, which offer short routines that can be done anywhere, anytime — many without needing any equipment at all.

4. Opt For Active Accommodation

Choosing the right place to stay can make staying fit a lot easier. Many hotels now offer free access to gyms, yoga classes, or even on-site bicycles. Airbnb listings often mention nearby parks or walking trails, and hostels frequently organise walking tours or surf meet-ups. If you prefer something more structured, wellness-focussed stays like Six Senses or COMO Hotels come with guided activities such as pilates, paddleboarding, and meditation sessions. Yes, it's a bit extra — but if fitness is a priority, it's worth the investment.

5. Use Travel Days For Recovery

Long flights or train rides can be hard on your body — hello, swollen ankles and tight shoulders. Use these days as your rest or active recovery days. Stretch at the airport, do ankle circles during your flight, and once you land, take a gentle walk to get your circulation moving. Pro tip: Compression socks and a reusable water bottle are lifesavers on long-haul flights.

6. Watch What (And When) You Eat

Travel often means indulging in local cuisine — and that's half the fun. But it's easy to go overboard with rich meals, snacks on the go, and late-night cocktails. Try sticking to the 80/20 rule: Eat healthily 80% of the time, and enjoy treats guilt-free the other 20%. Eating heavy meals late at night can also affect sleep and energy levels. Where possible, make lunch your main meal and go lighter in the evening. And don't forget to hydrate — especially on flights or in hot climates. Dehydration can make you feel sluggish and more prone to skipping exercise.

7. Stay Accountable (Without Killing The Vibe)

If you need a bit of motivation, set small, achievable goals for your trip — like doing a 10-minute stretch every morning or walking 10,000 steps a day. Travel with a friend who's also keen to stay active, or use an app like Strava to track your movement. You can even treat fitness like a souvenir: Take a photo of each new place you work out in, whether it's a beach in Portugal or a rooftop in Bangkok. It's a fun way to stay consistent and document your travels at the same time.