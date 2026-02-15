When most people hear the words "childhood cancer," the reaction is immediate and visceral. The situation seems to present a diagnosis that leads to the most severe possible result. But here's a truth that doesn't get talked about enough: childhood cancers, taken as a group, are often far more curable than adult cancers, especially when diagnosed and treated early. Worldwide survival rates for childhood cancers today exceed 80% in high-resource medical facilities. The outcomes have improved steadily in resource-limited areas through better access to diagnostic services and chemotherapy protocols and supportive care. The tragedy is not that childhood cancers are universally fatal. The tragedy is that many children are diagnosed too late.

Biology Is on the Child's Side

Childhood cancers show distinct biological characteristics when compared to adult cancers. Adult cancers develop from extended exposure to tobacco products and environmental pollution and dietary patterns and chronic inflammation. The cancers develop through multiple genetic changes which take place over multiple decades. The biological systems of these organisms show high complexity which makes treatment difficult because of their treatment-resistant characteristics.

The majority of childhood cancers develop from abnormal development patterns that occur in cells that divide at a high rate. The bone marrow produces immature blood-forming cells which develop into leukaemias. Cancers exhibit fast growth patterns yet this behaviour makes them more vulnerable to chemotherapy which works by destroying cells that multiply rapidly.

Treatments for children with severe illnesses become easier to manage because they have fewer health problems compared to adults who suffer from diabetes and hypertension and organ deterioration. The organs of children recover from problems at a quicker rate. Their body systems show improved ability to produce new blood cells. The body of a human has actual power. This power proves vital for medical practice.

Also Read: Genomics, AI And More: Oncologist Shares Global Breakthroughs In Cancer Treatment

The Numbers Tell a Different Story

Acute lymphoblastic leukaemia (ALL), the most common childhood cancer now achieves cure rates that surpass 85-90% in multiple treatment centres. The survival rates of certain lymphomas and Wilms tumour which is a kidney cancer that affects young children reach similar high levels when patients receive immediate medical treatment. The survival rates of brain tumours which doctors previously deemed to be fatal now show significant improvement because of modern surgical techniques and radiotherapy and chemotherapy that target specific risk levels.

The developments that we see today exist because of deliberate actions. The clinical trials that researchers have conducted for decades have developed better dosing schedules while decreasing harmful effects and enhancing patient care. The medical treatment methods that doctors use today provide greater accuracy than the methods that existed two decades earlier.

According to the National Cancer Registry Programme (NCRP), childhood cancers (ages 0-14 years) make up about 4% of all cancer cases in India based on the most recent consolidated data, a proportion that has remained steady even as overall cancer cases rise.

Global and Indian estimates suggest that India sees around 50,000-75,000 new childhood cancer cases annually. These figures come from expert assessments and 2025 reports citing rising childhood cancer incidence.

The process requires precise timing in order to succeed.

Early Detection Changes Everything

Screening tests for adult cancers do not exist because doctors create tests specifically for every adult cancer type. Healthy children undergo no standard procedures to detect cancer through scanning or blood testing. Doctors need to identify warning signs because they are the basis for diagnosis.

People need to understand this situation because it exists here.

Antibiotics fail to treat the ongoing fever, which persists despite treatment. Unexplained bruising or bleeding. A person experiences sudden pallor with extreme tiredness. People experience persistent bone pain that becomes worse at night. A white reflex in the eye. The stomach area develops a swelling. Lymph nodes expand and remain in that state. A person experiences acute headaches that lead to vomiting during the early morning hours.

These medical symptoms occur frequently in young patients. Most of the time, they are caused by benign conditions. When symptoms continue for a long time or become stronger or multiple symptoms appear together, people should receive evaluation instead of reassurance.

Early-stage disease and advanced-stage disease create a medical distinction that enables doctors to reduce chemotherapy treatments and radiation requirements while decreasing adverse effects and increasing patient survival rate.

The Problem of Delay

The problem of delay occurs because doctors treat childhood cancer as though it were a regular illness that doctors need to diagnose. The medical condition currently experienced by the patient manifests through two symptoms, which lead doctors to mistake it for common growing pains. The patient experiences fatigue because of the stress that they encounter at school. Doctors treat fever as a sign of infection which requires multiple treatment procedures. The doctor assumes that the patient has a harmless medical condition based on their existing symptoms.

The availability of healthcare services also creates an impact. In areas where there are few paediatric oncology centres, patients face extended waiting times for their medical referrals, which can last for several weeks. The combination of financial constraints, the need to travel long distances, and patients' anxiety about receiving their diagnosis leads to further delays in seeking medical treatment.

Cancer does not wait for anyone.

Research proves that advanced disease presentation in children results in decreased survival rates and increased treatment complications. The need for aggressive treatment arises from late diagnosis, which results in higher expenses and greater toxicity.

Why Awareness Must Be Balanced

People need to stay calm because panic should not begin under any circumstances. Childhood cancer occurs in only a small fraction of cases when compared to infections and other common paediatric diseases. The majority of children who experience fever and bruising do not have cancer.

Public awareness needs to maintain proper balance. Medical professionals should not ignore persistent unexplained symptoms that show progressive development until they conduct proper investigations. Medical professionals can save lives through timely complete blood count testing and ultrasound procedures and their ability to refer patients to specialists.

Also Read: Cancer History In Family? What You Can Do To Reduce Risk

Treatment Is Tough, But It Works

Children experience difficult paths through their chemotherapy and surgical treatment and radiation therapy. The treatment causes multiple side effects which include hair loss and nausea and immunosuppression and fatigue. The process creates high emotional pressure which families must manage throughout the ordeal.

In paediatric oncology, doctors pursue treatments that aim for complete healing whereas many adult cancers receive palliative care.

The term cure now refers to complete physical functionality restoration rather than permanent disability. The current treatment guidelines aim to achieve two goals which include patient survival and survivorship through their combined methods of reduced long-term toxicity and enhanced cardiac monitoring and fertility preservation methods and neurocognitive assistance.

Changing The Narrative

The main obstacle exists between two human aspects which include biology and medicine. The main obstacle exists because people hold incorrect assumptions about cancer. People test their children because they fear the results will show their child has cancer. People test their children because they fear the results will show their child has cancer. People test their children because they believe their symptoms show something serious because their symptoms demonstrate something serious. The truth exists in complete opposition to the statement. Most childhood cancers become treatable diseases after early detection and timely treatment in specialized medical facilities.

Paediatric oncology research demonstrates its value through evidence-based advancements which deliver results.

The message requires people to stay calm while they maintain their current knowledge state. The reliable approach requires people to depend on established patterns instead of trying to identify different symptoms. People should get medical checkups when they experience any unusual sensations. People who take action before their problems increase their chances of surviving while protecting the lives of actual children and families and future generations.

The topic requires more frequent discussions because it deserves greater attention.

(By Dr. Manjiri Somashekhar, Lead & Senior Consultant - Paediatric Surgery, Aster Whitefield Hospital, Bengaluru)

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed within this article are the personal opinions of the author. NDTV is not responsible for the accuracy, completeness, suitability, or validity of any information on this article. All information is provided on an as-is basis. The information, facts or opinions appearing in the article do not reflect the views of NDTV and NDTV does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.