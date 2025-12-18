Genomics, AI And More: Oncologist Shares Global Breakthroughs In Cancer Treatment 2025

As we close the year 2025, it's clear that oncology is being reshaped by innovation. The pace of progress- from novel drugs and cellular therapies to technological integration and patient-centric care models is arguably faster than any year in recent memory. In India, where the cancer burden continues to rise, these advancements carry heightened importance: they promise not only improved survival but also broader accessibility and more personalized care. What follows is my concise, evidence-referenced view of the most impactful developments of 2025 and their implications for cancer care in India.

1. Extensions of Success in Targeted Therapies

One of the most noteworthy breakthroughs this year comes from the expansion of targeted therapies into new frontline roles. A prime example is the FDA approval of Antibody Drug Conjugates for first-line treatment of advanced HER2-positive breast cancer- showing significant increases in progression-free survival and high tumour response rates.

For Indian oncologists, this advancement underlines a broader therapeutic shift: precision targeting based on molecular profiling, not just broad cytotoxic chemotherapy- is becoming the standard for more cancers. This underscores the urgency of strengthening genomic capability and biomarker testing across Indian treatment centres.

2. Breakthroughs in Immunotherapy and Cellular Therapy

Immunotherapy continues to be the powerhouse of oncology innovation in 2025:

Checkpoint inhibitors (Immunotherapy) have extended their indications, including perioperative use in locally advanced head and neck cancers, reflecting robust evidence from pivotal trials.

CAR-T cell therapies are evolving. India has already marked historic milestones with indigenous CAR-T products such as Qartemi and NexCAR19, delivering world-class outcomes at a fraction of Western prices, critical for affordability in our context.

Beyond CAR-T, the field's horizon now includes CAR-NK cells- an emerging off-the-shelf cellular immunotherapy with potentially lower toxicity and simplified logistics, though still early in clinical translation.

These developments reiterate a global paradigm shift: harnessing the immune system is no longer experimental but integral to standard care across diverse malignancies.

3. Next-Generation Oral and Systemic Agents

2025 has also seen impactful advances in systemic therapies:

Next-generation SERD for hormone-receptor positive breast cancer, reduced recurrence risk by roughly 30% in its pivotal trial- potentially transforming endocrine therapy benchmarks.

Priority review incentives for novel blood cancer combinations, such as bispecific T-cell engagers (BiTE) with CD38-directed cytolytic antibodies in multiple myeloma, highlight continued progress in hematologic malignancies.

These drug-level advances emphasize that our therapeutic toolkit is not only widening but becoming more nuanced, promoting longer disease control with better tolerability.

4. AI, Genomics & Precision Medicine Integration

Cancer care in 2025 is deeply intertwined with artificial intelligence (AI) and genomics:

AI-driven algorithms are accelerating early detection, risk stratification, and treatment selection, making personalized oncology more feasible even in resource-limited settings where expert pathology or radiology may not be consistently available.

Real-time genomic analysis and AI-assisted treatment decision tools are also beginning to guide complex therapeutic choices, a promising trend for large heterogenous patient populations in India.

These tools will be particularly transformative in India if we can close gaps in digital infrastructure and training.

5. Radiopharmaceuticals & Precision Radiotherapy

While not yet mainstream in India, the global expansion of radiopharmaceuticals, especially alpha-emitter based theranostics, is noteworthy. Agents targeting PSMA or neuroendocrine tumours are showing enhanced efficacy with reduced off-target toxicity.

Concurrently, radiation technology continues to evolve, with precision modalities like proton therapy gaining traction in select Indian centres, improving therapeutic ratios especially in head and neck, paediatric, and skull base tumours.

6. India's Strategic Initiatives and Accessibility Imperatives

Beyond pure science, 2025 saw important structural initiatives:

Government plans to expand cancer daycare centres, enhance drug availability by reducing duties on life-saving medicines, and integrate oncology care into broader health systems.

Yet, affordability remains a central challenge. Compared to international models with structured cancer drug reimbursement, India still lacks a unified innovative drug coverage framework, limiting access to high-cost targeted and immunotherapies. Addressing this is as crucial as scientific innovation itself if we are to convert therapeutic advances into population-level survival gains.

In 2025, cancer treatment has advanced on multiple fronts- targeted drugs, immunotherapy, precision diagnostics, AI-assisted decision support, and novel radiation and cellular technologies. For India, the dual mandate remains: adopt these innovations through evidence-based clinical pathways and ensure equitable access through policy reforms and capacity building.

From an oncologist's standpoint, this era holds immense promise- not just in extending life but in making treatment more precise, tolerable, and tailored to individual patient biology and circumstances. The next challenge is ensuring that these breakthroughs translate into everyday clinical reality for every patient across our diverse healthcare landscape.

(By Dr Kunal Jobanputra, MOC Cancer Care & Research Centre, Kemps Corner and Mahim, Mumbai)

