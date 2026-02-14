Government To Establish Day Care Cancer Centres In District Hospitals Across The Nation

In a major step to strengthen cancer care in India, the government has announced the setting up of Day Care Cancer Centres (DCCCs) in district hospitals across the country over the next three years, according to the official statement.

The decision was announced in the Union Budget 2025-26, with 200 centres planned to be established during 2025-26 itself.

The move aims to bring chemotherapy services closer to patients' homes and reduce the pressure on big tertiary hospitals.

Cancer treatment usually requires multiple hospital visits over several months. Patients must undergo regular chemotherapy cycles and follow-ups for effective results.

For many people, especially those living in rural areas or from economically weaker sections, travelling frequently to city-based tertiary hospitals is both physically exhausting and financially stressful.

Costs related to travel, stay, food and loss of daily wages add to the burden. Patients undergoing chemotherapy are often weak and need a caregiver to accompany them, which further increases expenses and income loss for families.

By offering chemotherapy at district hospitals, the new centres are expected to significantly reduce travel distance and indirect costs. This will help families save money and reduce disruption to their daily lives.

Before approving the new centres, the government conducted a detailed gap analysis in consultation with states and Union Territories.

The selection of districts was based on cancer burden, patient load and availability of infrastructure.

The programme has also focused on training and capacity building. Medical officers and nurses from selected districts underwent four to six weeks of hands-on training at mentor institutes such as government medical colleges, regional cancer centres and State Cancer Institutes.

The training covered chemotherapy administration, dose calculation, management of side effects, emergency handling, infection control, safe handling of drugs and patient counselling.

This has helped ensure that district-level centres maintain proper safety and quality standards.

Another key feature of the initiative is the free supply of essential chemotherapy drugs at public health facilities.

Since medicines form a major part of cancer treatment costs, providing them free of charge will reduce out-of-pocket expenditure for patients.

The government has also strengthened procurement and supply systems to ensure regular availability of these medicines.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)