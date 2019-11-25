Intermittent Fasting: This Diet Plan Can Increase Lifespan Of Patients Undergoing Cardiac Catheterisation- Know Other Health Benefits

Intermittent fasting can help you with weight loss and regulate sleep cycle

Intermittent fasting benefits: If you are a cardiac catheterisation patient, then intermittent fasting can have beneficial outcomes for you. According to a new study presented at 2019 American Heart Association Scientific Sessions in Philadelphia, doing intermittent fasting can result in good health outcomes in cardiac catheterisation patients. Cardiac catheterisation is a procedure to examine how well your heart is working. As part of the procedure, a thin and hollow tube known as catheter is inserted into large blood vessel which leads to your heart. This procedure is used to diagnose and treat cardiovascular conditions.

The study showed that patients who patients who practised intermittent fasting lived longer than those who didn't. In addition, they are also less likely to be diagnosed with heart failure.

"It is another example of how we're finding that regular fasting can lead to better health outcomes and longer lives," said Benjamin Horne, PhD, director of cardiovascular and genetic epidemiology at the Intermountain Healthcare Heart Institute, reports ANI.

Around 2,000 patients of the hospital undergoing cardiac catheterisation from 2013 to 2015 were asked a series of questions related to lifestyle, including if they are practicing intermittent fasting or not.

On following these patients for 4.5 years, researchers found that people who regularly followed intermittent fasting had better survival rate as compared to those who did not. In the long-term, being regular at intermittent fasting can ensure better survival and lower risk of heart failure.

Intermittent fasting can lower risk of heart failure in patients undergoing cardiac catheterisation

Photo Credit: iStock

Intermittent fasting: Know what it is and how you can follow it

Lifestyle coach Luke Coutinho calls intermittent fasting as a lifestyle plan that can not only help you with weight loss, detox your body, regulate your sleep cycle and much more.

Intermittent fasting is an eating pattern in which your day is divided into two phases: the eating phase and the fasting phase. As the name suggests, you are required to eat only during the eating phase and fast during fasting phase. During the fasting phase, you are only allowed to drink water (not even tea or coffee). Your fasting phase can last for as long as you want: 10 hours, 12 hours, 14 hours or 16 hours, depending on how you feel.

An effective way to practice intermittent fasting is to have early dinners, around 7, 8 or 9 pm ideally. You can then break your fast after 10, 12, 14 or 16 hours, whatever suits you. Break your fast with a fruit or nuts. Have your meal after 15 or 20 minutes.

Benefits of intermittent fasting

1. Weight loss

Intermittent fasting can help you with weight loss. Following it with regular exercise can help you lose weight effectively and keep it off in the long run. This eating pattern is not restrictive in nature, you just need to practice portion control. Also, intake of junk, processed, deep fried, sugary foods and drinks, and packaged food should be avoided.

2. Body detox

If you have been binge drinking or binge eating, then intermittent fasting is the diet plan for you.

3. No muscle loss

While most weight loss diets are known to cause loss of muscles as well, intermittent fasting is quite the opposite. It can help in retaining muscles as it allows you to eat all major food groups like proteins, carbs, fibre and fat - during the eating phase.

Intermittent fasting helps you retain muscles and prevents loss of muscle along with weight loss

Photo Credit: iStock

4. Helps you learn how to practice healthy eating

Healthy eating becomes simpler with this style of eating. The trick of the trade is self-control. Initially, the diet plan may seem difficult to follow. But eventually, intermittent fasting results have been surprising for weight loss, better digestion, reduces constipation, acidity, bloating etc.

5. Helps you have a good night's sleep

It can help you have a good night's sleep. Eating early dinners helps your body come in sync with circadian rhythm, helping you sleep better. You are likely to experience much less tired and lethargic after doing intermittent fasting.

(Luke Coutinho, Holistic Lifestyle Coach - Integrative Medicine)

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.

