Indian Scientists Develop New Breakthrough Peptide Therapy To Treat Eye Infections

A team of researchers from Bose Institute in Kolkata has developed a peptide therapy that offers a promising, multidisciplinary approach to treating fungal keratitis -- a severe, sight-threatening infection of the cornea -- the clear front part of the eye. The team, including researchers from the L V Prasad Eye Institute in Hyderabad, designed a 15-residue peptide, named SA-XV, derived from a larger host-defense peptide -- S100A12. This peptide, previously shown to inhibit fungal growth, has been characterised for its antifungal potency and mechanism of action. Published in the Journal of Biological Chemistry, the researchers hailed the new therapy as an alternative to antimycotics (antifungals) with reduced side effects.

Corneal infections, often referred to as a slow epidemic, affect a significant portion of the population in India, particularly among those with agricultural backgrounds. Overuse and poor hygiene practices related to contact lenses are also a major contributor to corneal infections.

Currently, amphotericin B is the only drug available to treat fungal infections. However, its use is limited due to kidney damage and high haemolytic activity, where red blood cells (RBCs) are being destroyed too quickly. This creates an urgent need for the development of potent antimycotic drugs that are safe for mammalian cells.

In mouse models, SA-XV showed a reduction in the severity of keratitis.

“The antimicrobial peptides are non-toxic, serum-stable, and effective in inhibiting the growth of both planktonic and biofilm forms of Fusarium and Candida species,” said the team led by Professor Anirban Bhunia, from Bose Institute, an autonomous institute under the Department of Science and Technology.

“SA-XV works by first interacting with the fungal cell wall and plasma membrane, then it translocates across the cell membrane and accumulates in the cytoplasm. The peptide subsequently colocalises in the nucleus, binding to genomic DNA and halting the cell cycle. Finally, it targets the mitochondria, permeabilises them, and induces fungal cell death through apoptosis,” the researchers explained.

The study highlights that SA-XV is not only an antifungal agent but can also be used for promoting wound healing in corneal infections.

The findings suggest that SA-XV could become a novel therapeutic option for treating fungal infections and accelerating corneal wound healing, offering an alternative to current treatments.

