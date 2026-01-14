Cold All The Time? Expert Says These 3 Nutrient Deficiencies Could Be The Reason

If winter leaves you shivering while everyone else seems comfortable, your body might be trying to tell you something. Feeling excessively cold despite wearing layers isn't always about the season, it can also be a sign of nutritional gaps, experts suggest. Nutritionist Nmami Agarwal notes that heat production in the body is driven by cellular processes. When essential micronutrients are deficient, this natural temperature-regulating system can slow down, making you feel unusually cold even when those around you don't. On Instagram, Agarwal says the issue is “not in your head,” and breaks down the science behind three essential micronutrients, iron, copper and zinc, that work together to maintain body heat at a cellular level.

1. Iron

Iron is vital for delivering oxygen to muscles and organs and is known for its ability to prevent anaemia. Low iron levels, according to Agarwal, limit oxygen transport, which lowers energy generation. “Less energy production means lower heat generation,” she notes, which can leave individuals feeling constantly cold and fatigued.

2. Copper

The second nutrient is copper, which has an important but supporting function. Copper aids in the body's effective absorption and use of iron. “Low copper levels mean less absorption of iron. Research also shows that copper is required for the enzyme to generate cellular heat,” Agarwal adds. She also mentions that studies have shown that several enzymes involved in cellular heat production require copper.

3. Zinc

The third element of this nutrient trio is zinc. Agarwal says that zinc is essential for healthy thyroid function because it helps control signals that are sent from the brain to the thyroid gland. “Low zinc level means lower thyroid hormones, which results in poor adaptation to cold, constant chills and lower metabolic heat,” Agarwal says.

“Iron, zinc and copper work as a team,” Agarwal emphasises. “If someone is deficient in these nutrients, they're far more likely to feel cold.”

She says that warmth does not begin with outer layers. “Your internal thermostat runs on nutrients … warmth starts at the cellular level, not the ‘layering' level,” Agarwal mentions, reminding viewers that metabolic heat production starts at the cellular level. “When this trio is low, heat generation drops, and chills become constant,” she adds.

If you're constantly cold in winter despite piling on layers, it might be worth looking beyond the weather. Persistent chills could be your body's way of signalling a nutrient imbalance. Paying attention to iron, copper and zinc levels and seeking professional advice when needed could help you stay warmer from the inside out.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.